Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after the market closes, it is scheduled to report results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

On February 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust is scheduled to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.800.715.9871, access code 4950066

International Dial-In Number: 1.646.307.1963, access code 4950066

Replay Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.800.770.2030, access code 4950066

International Dial-In Number: 1.609.800.9909, access code 4950066

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is the largest, pure-play owner, operator and developer of medical outpatient buildings in the United States.

Additional information regarding the Company can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8175