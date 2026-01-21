AGL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of agilon health, inc. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by March 2, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased agilon health, inc. (“agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AGL) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your agilon investments, you have until March 2, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 26, 2025 through August 4, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that agilon made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) agilon recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that the Company knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which the Company was aware; and (2) materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from “strategic actions” taken by agilon to reduce risk.



On August 4, 2025, agilon issued a press release entitled “agilon health Announces Leadership Transition” which stated that Defendant Steven Sell has “stepped down as President, CEO, and Director of the Board.” On the same day, in a current report filed on form 8-K with the SEC, the Company stated that “Mr. Sell’s departure was a termination without ‘cause’ under Mr. Sell’s employment agreement.”



On the same date, agilon also issued a press release entitled “agilon health Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results.” Commenting on the results, agilon’s Executive Chair stated that “as we progressed through this transition year, it’s become clear that the industry headwinds are more acute than previously expected.” Further, the release announced that the Company was “suspending its previously issued full-year 2025 financial guidance and related assumptions.” On this news, the price of agilon shares declined by $0.94 per share, or approximately 51.6%, from $1.82 per share on August 4, 2025 to close at $0.88 on August 5, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired agilon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

