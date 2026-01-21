STM Goods Deploys Millions of Dux Cases Worldwide, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Device Protection





Photo Courtesy of: STM Goods

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STM Goods announced that it has deployed millions of Dux cases across global education, corporate, and consumer markets, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing focus on protective solutions for iPad, MacBook, and Microsoft Surface devices. The deployment reflects more than a decade of product development centred on durability, functionality, and real-world performance.

Originally introduced to address the growing need for reliable device protection in schools, the Dux line has since expanded into multiple configurations across various device models and generations. The product family now includes reinforced cases, keyboard-compatible variants, and designs tailored for asset tagging and institutional workflows. Each iteration has been shaped by continual feedback from IT administrators, teachers, students, and field technicians responsible for device maintenance.

“The Dux case was created because we saw devices being damaged in everyday use, particularly in education settings,” said Adina Jacobs, Co-Founder of STM Goods. “From the beginning, our goal was to build protection that responded directly to what users told us was failing or needed improvement.”

Deployment of the Dux line has grown steadily across key global regions, including the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, China, and the wider Asia-Pacific market. Many institutions now treat protective cases as a required component of digital programmes, particularly as device fleets expand and repair costs rise.

Jacobs added, “Millions of Dux cases are now in use around the world, and each one represents a practical response to how people carry, store, and rely on their devices. That ongoing dialogue with users continues to guide our product development.”

The company attributes the scale of deployment to long-term relationships with education providers, government organisations, technology distributors, and enterprise clients. With device dependence increasing across all sectors, STM Goods has continued to invest in protective solutions designed to reduce breakage, extend device life cycles, and support the growing expectations placed on digital equipment.

The Dux range remains the company’s best-known product line and includes models such as the Dux Plus, Dux Ultra, and the Dux USB-C Keyboard for iPad. These versions reflect variations in device requirements, installation methods, and environmental conditions across different markets.

STM Goods plans ongoing product updates aligned with upcoming iPad, MacBook, and Surface releases. The company also continues to expand its distribution footprint to meet rising demand for device protection in both established and emerging regions.

About STM Goods

Founded in Sydney in 1998, STM Goods designs protective cases, bags, and accessories for digital devices. The company is privately owned and operates globally, providing solutions for education, enterprise, and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes the Dux series of rugged cases, laptop bags, power accessories, and wireless-charging products. STM Goods serves customers across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, China, and the Asia-Pacific region.

