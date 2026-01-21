CORRECTION – Visionary Holdings Inc. Releases Final Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements; Form 20-F Filing Pending

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the headline "CORRECTION – Visionary Holdings Inc." on Tuesday, January 13th by Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV), please be advised there was an error in the attached Form 20-F PDF. The corrected release with the corrected attachment follows:

Visionary Holdings Inc. Releases Final Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements; Form 20-F Filing Pending

Highlighting Strategic Transformation and Early Commercial Progress in Emerging Health Businesses

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) (the “Company”) today announced the public release of its final annual report and audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Company has completed its audited financial statements and finalized its annual report; however, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F has not yet been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). During the reporting period, the Company continued to advance its transition from a traditional education- and real estate-focused business toward a diversified platform centered on health management, anti-aging and premium medical aesthetics, complemented by its AI-enabled education business. Emerging health-related businesses generated initial revenue contributions during the fiscal year, representing early progress in the Company’s strategic repositioning and providing potential new growth avenues over the medium to long term.

A copy of the Company’s final annual report, including its audited financial statements, is included as an attachment to this press release for informational purposes only. This document does not constitute a filing with the SEC. The Company intends to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC following completion of applicable regulatory and procedural requirements.

Financial Highlights

For fiscal year 2025, total revenue was USD 5.04 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 46.2%, primarily attributable to the contraction of real estate leasing operations and changes in the education policy environment. Revenue composition included:

Real estate leasing revenue of USD 2.80 million

Education services revenue of USD 1.18 million

Life sciences and health-related businesses, including health management, anti-aging, and medical aesthetics-related products and service-based offerings, generating USD 1.06 million





Revenue from emerging businesses accounted for approximately 21.1% of total revenue, indicating that the Company’s business restructuring has entered an early implementation stage.

The Company reported a net loss of USD 15.75 million, primarily reflecting one-time transformation-related investments, approximately USD 4.70 million in asset impairment charges, and financing-related costs, which management considers to be transitional in nature.

Gross margin improved modestly to 28.0%, with the education services segment achieving a gross margin of 64.4%, demonstrating relative stability in core operating efficiency. Cash flow from investing activities totaled USD 14.51 million, mainly resulting from asset dispositions that supported liquidity during the transformation period. Operating cash outflows decreased to USD 2.97 million, compared with USD 4.10 million in the prior fiscal year.

As of March 31, 2025, total assets amounted to USD 63.63 million. In response to certain loan defaults and approximately USD 54.50 million in negative working capital, the Company has continued to pursue measures including equity financing initiatives and negotiations with creditors regarding debt restructuring and extensions, with certain creditors having agreed to temporary extensions. Nevertheless, the Company continues to face liquidity and financing pressures, and management will continue to evaluate and implement prudent measures to improve its financial condition.

Business Developments and Strategic Transformation

Health Management Businesses

In the health management and anti-aging sector, the Company has pursued exploratory initiatives focused on health management and service-oriented offerings, including gastrointestinal health management and solutions. Through a business model combining platform development, strategic partners, and end-service delivery, the Company has advanced market testing and early-stage commercialization efforts in Asia. These initiatives remain subject to ongoing execution and validation.

Anti-Aging and Premium Medical Aesthetics Businesses

In the anti-aging and premium medical aesthetics sector, the Company is exploring service-driven medical aesthetics and health management solutions aligned with market demand in Asia and supported by North American medical resources.

During the reporting period, the Company established strategic collaborations with industry participants, including Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine Technology Co., Ltd. and Anhui Weikang Kangling Medical Technology Co., Ltd. These collaborations are intended to support access to certain proprietary technologies and product resources with competitive industry positioning, and to facilitate the Company’s ongoing efforts to expand and develop its global premium medical aesthetics service network.

AI Education Business

The Company’s AI education business remained relatively stable. Through a hybrid online-offline model, the Company continued to offer Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) programs, vocational education, and academic pathway services, while maintaining cooperation with multiple Canadian public institutions to provide integrated education support services for international students.

The Company emphasizes that, while its audited financial statements have been issued and its annual report has been finalized, the Annual Report on Form 20-F has not yet been filed with the SEC. Any references in this press release to financial results or annual reporting information are based on the finalized annual report and financial statements and should not be construed as indicating that the Form 20-F has been filed or accepted by the SEC.

CEO Commentary

Mr. Xiyong Hou, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Holdings, commented:

“Fiscal year 2025 marked a critical phase in which the Company’s strategic transformation progressed from planning toward tangible execution. The initial revenue contributions generated by emerging businesses during the reporting period validated the practical feasibility of our transition toward health management, anti-aging, and premium medical aesthetics, and provided a foundation for subsequent development.

In the coming fiscal years, the Company will focus on high-potential segments within premium medical aesthetics and cellular rejuvenation-related businesses, advancing commercialization efforts and market expansion around Cellular Rejuvenation and Aesthetic Treatment-related products and services. Based on current market conditions, strategic planning, and execution assumptions, the Company believes it has the potential to drive this segment toward meaningful revenue scale over the next two years, subject to market dynamics, regulatory considerations, and execution progress.

At the same time, we remain committed to strengthening corporate governance and internal controls by enhancing financial and compliance capabilities, reinforcing enterprise-wide compliance practices, and improving audit committee oversight. Management will continue to execute with discipline and prudence, leveraging technological innovation, compliant operations, and service quality to support sustainable growth and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Outlook

Looking ahead, the Company intends to advance its development along the following directions:

Continue to explore commercialization opportunities in health management, anti-aging, and premium medical aesthetics businesses, integrating global technology, market, and team resources through existing strategic collaborations and, subject to prudent evaluation, potential acquisitions or partnerships;

Further optimize the AI education ecosystem by enhancing digital student management systems and steadily expanding marketing efforts in key Asian markets to support business stability and cash flow generation;

Continue strengthening corporate governance and internal control systems, including the recruitment of experienced finance and compliance professionals, enhanced compliance training, and the normalization of audit committee operations, with the goal of improving financial reporting quality and operational transparency.





About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV's control, which may cause GV's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

