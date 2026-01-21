Botanical Extracts Market to Reach USD 17.00 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Ingredients | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Botanical Extracts Market size was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 17.00 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.18% from 2026-2033. The growing customer preference for natural and plant-based goods in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries is driving the growth of the botanical extracts market.

The U.S. Botanical Extracts Market was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.76 % from 2026-2033. Growth in the U.S. Botanical Extracts Market is driven by rising consumer demand for natural, plant-based ingredients in food, beverages, supplements, and cosmetics.





Rising Consumer Preference for Natural and Plant-based Products to Propel Market Expansion Globally

Growing environmental and health consciousness has led to a movement in consumer preferences toward natural, clean-label, and plant-based products. The demand for plant extracts in a variety of applications, such as functional foods, drinks, nutritional supplements, cosmetic products, and medications, is being driven by this trend. In order to satisfy consumer demands for sustainability, improve product attractiveness, and substitute synthetic chemicals, manufacturers are turning to botanical ingredients. Growing consumer demand for natural flavors, plant-derived active ingredients, and herbal medicines is propelling market expansion in a number of international industries.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Form

Dry Powders segment dominated the Botanical Extracts Market with the highest revenue share of about 40% in 2025 owing to their long shelf life, ease of storage, and versatility in applications across food, beverages, and supplements. Oil-based Extracts segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033, driven by increasing demand for essential oils and concentrated plant compounds in nutraceuticals, aromatherapy, and cosmetics.

By Source

Herbs segment dominated the Botanical Extracts Market with the highest revenue share of about 29% in 2025 due to their widespread use in traditional medicine, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements. Flowers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033, fueled by rising applications in cosmetics, fragrances, and premium health products.

By Technology

Steam Distillation segment dominated the Botanical Extracts Market with the highest revenue share of about 35% in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ability to preserve the natural aroma and bioactive compounds of plants. CO₂ Extraction segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2033 as it offers superior purity, solvent-free extracts, and higher yield of sensitive bioactive compounds.

By End-Use Industry

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements segment dominated the market with a share of about 35% in 2025 and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is driven by the rising consumer preference for natural health products, increasing health awareness, and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases.

Based on Region, North America Dominated with the Biggest Market Share in 2025 and Europe is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

North America dominated the Botanical Extracts Market with a 30% share in 2025 due to its well-established nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, high consumer awareness of herbal and natural products, and strong R&D capabilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 12.88% from 2026–2033, driven by rising health consciousness, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding herbal and natural product markets.

Key Players:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Givaudan S.A.

Indena S.p.A.

Martin Bauer Group

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Kalsec, Inc.

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

Sabinsa Corporation

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

Nexira (Cargill, Inc.)

Döhler GmbH

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Blue Sky Botanics Ltd.

Organic Herb Inc.

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

Golden Harvest Bio

Natural Remedies Ltd.

Huagao Biology

Recent Developments:

June 2024, IFF launched new natural ingredients at the World Perfumery Congress: Ylanganate fragrance molecule and Grapefruit & Persian Lime oils from LMR Naturals.

2024, Givaudan Active Beauty introduced its [N.A.S.] Vibrant Collection, a line of five 100% natural-origin powder botanical extracts for hybrid make‑up.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

