Deutsche Telekom Security Expands Cybersecurity Offerings with Akamai

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced that Deutsche Telekom Security, an Akamai Partner Connect program member, is using Akamai’s Security Certified Service Provider initiative to deliver cybersecurity services to its customers across key industries, including finance, insurance, critical infrastructure, and the public sector.

Using Akamai’s Security Certified Service capabilities, Deutsche Telekom Security now delivers proactive Day-2 operations services, providing customers with continuous, end-to-end management across their entire API security lifecycle. These services include full operational and management capabilities such as hybrid deployments, quarterly business reviews, and API audits and compliance. They also comprise expert security incident management and proactive API security testing .

Further, Deutsche Telekom Security is extending its support to Akamai Guardicore Segmentation environments, offering specialized services such as segmentation administration, security incident management, and audit and compliance. All these services can run on a sovereign cloud.

“We’re seeing great results with Akamai’s enhanced Security Certified Service Provider programs,” said Christian Günther, Head of Sales Major Accounts, Deutsche Telekom Security. “As an early adopter, we’re providing our customers even better API security and software-defined segmentation support. This helps them stay secure and compliant with regulations, even in a dynamic cybersecurity landscape that’s becoming increasingly complex.”

The enhancements to Akamai’s Security Certified Service Provider programs are a response to the growing need for robust API security and microsegmentation solutions, especially in industries that are heavily targeted by cyberthreats. A 2025 Akamai State of the Internet (SOTI) report revealed that the number of recorded API attacks surged to 150 billion between January 2023 and December 2024. The attacks can lead to significant financial losses, data breaches, and reputational damage, stressing the importance of securing APIs and implementing microsegmentation strategies.

“We are pleased that Deutsche Telekom Security is already delivering on the benefits of our enhanced Security Certified Service Provider programs to expand their cybersecurity service offerings, particularly for organizations in sensitive sectors that require the highest levels of security and data sovereignty,” said Paul Joseph , Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services at Akamai. “By doing so, Deutsche Telekom Security can provide more comprehensive security solutions to their customers, ultimately helping businesses stay secure and focused on their core business objectives.”

Deutsche Telekom Security stands out as an ideal partner for the financial industry seeking managed security services due to its extensive experience and deep understanding of sector-specific requirements. The company’s proven expertise in regulatory compliance, combined with its robust portfolio of advanced cybersecurity solutions — including proactive API security and software-defined segmentation — helps ensure that financial institutions can safeguard sensitive data and maintain uninterrupted operations. With a dedicated team of specialists and 24/7 monitoring, Deutsche Telekom Security helps financial organizations meet strict security standards while enabling them to focus on their core business objectives in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Deutsche Telekom Security recently implemented Akamai’s software-defined segmentation solution for a major state bank in Germany. With the deployment, Deutsche Telekom Security made a significant contribution to securing the bank’s sensitive infrastructure and ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements.

Read more about Akamai’s Security Certified Service Provider programs or Deutsche Telekom Security’s cybersecurity services .

To learn more about the evolving threat landscape, the critical role of microsegmentation and API security, and what it takes to stay ahead of cyberattacks in a world of nation-state actors and AI-driven threats, listen to the latest episode of the Akamai Partner Champions podcast . Host Nick Watkins speaks with Thomas Tschersich, CEO of Deutsche Telekom Security and CSO of Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom Security: With Security to Success

We shape digital security. With over 25 years of experience, Deutsche Telekom Security is the market leader in DACH and one of the European leaders in the cybersecurity industry. Whether it’s mobile device protection, identity management, cloud security, or OT security — in our comprehensive portfolio, we work with global leaders. For professional security solutions from a single source, from consulting to individual design and implementation. Our integrated Cyber Defense & Security Operations Center (SOC) captures the ever-changing threat landscape at all times. With more than 240 security specialists worldwide and 24/7 availability, attacks can be detected, defended against, and analyzed almost in real time. Whether in the Telekom Group worldwide or for our external customers, we protect what moves. security.telekom.de

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

