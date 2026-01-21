Reykjavík, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Járn í háum styrkleika og kopar/gull möguleiki staðfestur á Minturn-svæðinu

** Járngildi mælast allt að 69,5% á yfir 9 km löngu svæði **

–

** Sýnataka gefur til kynna tilvist kopars og gulls innan sama svæðis**

Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), tilkynnir jákvæðar niðurstöður úr rannsóknum á Minturn-svæðinu síðastliðið sumar, sem staðsett er norðan við Pituffik-geimherstöð Bandaríkjanna á norðvesturhluta Grænlands. Niðurstöðurnar gefa til kynna að Minturn sé umfangsmikið, málmríkt svæði með víðtækri járnoxíð-ummyndun og brotamyndun, sambærilegt við önnur vel þekkt járnoxíð–kopar–gull (IOCG) kerfi. Þessar niðurstöður undirstrika verulega möguleika Minturn-svæðisins sem nýrrar IOCG-uppgötvunar á Grænlandi sem svipar til stórra svæða í Svíþjóð.

James Gilbertson, yfirmaður rannsókna hjá Amaroq:

,,Þessar fyrstu niðurstöður frá Minturn sýna að Grænland býr yfir jarðfræðilegum aðstæðum til að mögulega hýsa málmsvæði á heimsmælikvarða. Uppgötvun á því sem virðist vera IOCG-kerfi af svipuðum meiði og Kiruna í Svíþjóð, studd víðtækri járnoxíð-ummyndun og mjög háum járngildum á yfirborði, markar mikilvægt skref fyrir Amaroq og dótturfélag okkar, Gardaq. Þá bendir stærð kerfisins, ásamt segul- og rafsegulfrávikum, til mögulegrar kopar- og gullsteinefnunar innan víðtækara IOCG-kerfis. Við vinnum nú að undirbúningi rannsóknarverkefna fyrir árið 2026, þar á meðal könnunarborana, nákvæmrar kortlagningar og jarðeðlisfræðirannsókna, til að meta stærð, lögun og efnahagslega möguleika þessa efnilega svæðis.“

Helstu atriði

Amaroq telur að Minturn-svæðið geti falið í sér mikilvægt stefnumarkandi tækifæri. Uppgötvun IOCG-kerfis af Kiruna-gerð á þessu svæði gæti haft verulega alþjóðlega þýðingu, styrkt stöðu Grænlands sem málmríks lands sem hefur að geyma mikilvæga málma (e. critical minerals), og skapað nýjan vaxtamöguleika fyrir félagið.

Endurmat sögulegra jarðeðlisfræðigagna hefur leitt til bætts jarðfræðilíkans sem sýnir umfangsmikið steinefnakerfi sem nær yfir um 80 km.

Yfirborðssýni með háu gildi járns (Fe), allt að 69,5%. Þessi háu gildi (66–69% Fe í mörgum sýnum) undirstrika tilvist verulegs járnoxíðkjarna á svæðinu.

Víðtæk járnoxíðrík ummyndun tengist áberandi segulfráviki, sem bendir til stórs og öflugs IOCG-kerfis á yfir um það bil 9 km löngu svæði.

Minturn-svæðið býður upp á möguleika á beinum útflutningi efnis (e. Direct Shipping Ore, DSO) fyrir afoxað járn (e. Direct Reduced Iron, DRI), með <2% SiO₂, <1% Al₂O₃, >0,2% Ti og um 0,06% P, þar sem magn annarra óæskilegra frumefna er lágt.

Jarðvegssýnataka yfir segulfráviki og samsíða rafsegulfráviki (EM) bendir til möguleika á tilvist kopars og gulls innan víðtækara IOCG-kerfis.

Jarðeðlisfræðileg og jarðefnafræðileg gögn eru nú í greiningu með það að markmiði að skilgreina betur möguleg kopar- og gullrík svæði til framtíðar vinnslu.

Amaroq vinnur nú að undirbúningi vettvangsverkefna fyrir 2026, þar á meðal könnunarborana, nákvæmrar kortlagningar og jarðeðlisfræðirannsókna, sem munu nýtast til að afmarka umfang kerfisins og meta efnahagslega hagkvæmni þess.

Frekari upplýsingar um niðurstöður rannsóknarverkefna ársins 2025 í Minturn má finna á heimasíðu félagsins https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/presentations/

Background to the Minturn Project

The Minturn project in northwest Greenland, north of the US Space Base at Pituffik, is a key addition to Amaroq’s growing strategic minerals portfolio, within its strategic JV company Gardaq, reflecting the Company’s drive to unlock Greenland’s mineral potential, beyond gold. Historically, Minturn was first investigated by Government owned NunaMinerals in 2010, when an extensive magnetic anomaly (~80 km long) was identified in the Inglefield Land region. NunaMinerals collected surface float samples of massive magnetite that averaged about 62.4% iron (Fe) – high iron grades. At the time, this occurrence was interpreted as a vanadium-rich titanomagnetite (iron) system, essentially an iron deposit with high Fe (and accessory titanium and vanadium) values, rather than a potential copper-gold target.

Amaroq’s team revisited the historical data and applied modern processing and interpretation techniques to the geophysical surveys. This re-analysis revealed that the earlier data may have been misunderstood, indicating a much larger and more complex mineralised system than initially thought. The new geological model suggests that Minturn is likely a Kiruna-style Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) system, characterised by extensive iron oxide alteration and brecciation – features typical of IOCG deposits. Kiruna-style IOCG systems are known for hosting large-scale, high-grade, multi-commodity deposits; globally, IOCG ore bodies can span from tens of millions up to billions of tonnes, often containing significant copper and gold, alongside the iron mineralisation1. This promising reinterpretation of Minturn’s geology, supported by the updated geophysical models, directly triggered Amaroq’s 2025 field programme to confirm the IOCG potential at Minturn. It aligns with Amaroq’s broader strategy of expanding into critical and strategic commodities in Greenland, beyond its traditional gold focus.

Summary of 2025 Exploration Results

During the 2025 summer exploration campaign, Amaroq conducted detailed geological mapping, rock sampling, and geophysical surveys across the Minturn target area. These efforts identified a large mineralised system marked by magnetite-rich breccia and intense iron oxide alteration extending for roughly 9 km along the main magnetic trend. This is a significant strike length, indicating a robust iron-oxide system. The style of alteration and brecciation observed in outcrop is consistent with an IOCG environment, reinforcing the reinterpretation of Minturn as a potential Kiruna-type IOCG target.

Field sampling results were highly encouraging. Surface assay grades of iron reached up to 69.5% Fe, with numerous rock samples in the 66–69% Fe range. These high grades (approaching the purity of direct-shipping magnetite ore) demonstrate the presence of a substantial high-grade magnetite core within the system. In layman’s terms, much of the iron at Minturn is of very high quality, which is unusual and underscores the project’s potential. Importantly, preliminary analyses show low levels of impurities in these iron-rich samples, which bodes well for any future iron product potential.

In addition to iron, Amaroq’s work uncovered evidence for copper and gold upside at Minturn. Geophysical surveys detected a parallel electromagnetic (EM) anomaly running alongside the main magnetite-rich zone. Follow-up soil sampling and geochemical analyses over this EM target have returned anomalous indications of copper (and pathfinder elements often associated with gold) in the system. This suggests that, beyond the massive iron oxide zones, there could be sulphide-rich sections bearing copper and possibly gold mineralisation – a hallmark of IOCG-type deposits. In essence, the Minturn prospect may host not only iron ore but also valuable copper-gold mineralisation in close proximity, significantly enhancing its economic potential under the IOCG model.

The scale and characteristics of the mineralisation observed at Minturn, strongly support its classification as an IOCG-style system. An iron oxide-dominated deposit of this size, with coincident copper-gold geophysical anomalies, is precisely the kind of large, high-grade multi-commodity system that a Kiruna-style IOCG deposit represents. These 2025 findings point to Minturn emerging as a potentially significant new discovery for Greenland – one that could rank in importance alongside some of the world’s sizable IOCG systems if further exploration confirms copper and gold at depth.

Based on these positive results, Amaroq is moving quickly to advance the project. The Company has planned a focused 2026 follow-up programme that will include scout drilling, expanded detailed mapping, and ground geophysical surveys across the Minturn trend. The initial drilling will test key targets for copper and gold mineralisation indicated by the 2025 work, while mapping and geophysics will help define the full extent and geometry of the system. This next phase of exploration is aimed at evaluating Minturn’s copper-gold potential and delineating the overall size and grade distribution of the deposit. The upcoming programme will be an important step toward determining if Minturn can be confirmed as a significant IOCG deposit and will further position the project as a cornerstone of Amaroq’s strategy to develop critical mineral resources in Greenland alongside its gold assets.

Sampling and QAQC Disclosure

Rock chip samples were collected at two main locations centred around 78.51228, -68.59944 and 78.49269, -69.00742 from outcrops using geological hammers and placed into calico cotton sample bags with a numbered sample ticket.

All samples were packaged and sent to an accredited laboratory, ALS Geochemistry, Loughrea, Ireland, for analysis. Preparation scheme PREP-31BY was used on all samples. This involves crushing to 70% under 2 mm, rotary split off 1 kg, and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed using 50 g fire assay method PGM-MS24 and multielement method ME-MS61r which uses a four-acid digestion (perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric and hydrochloric acids) paired with ICP-MS and ICP-AES analysis for 60 elements including REE. All samples were analysed for Si, Ti and Zr using portable-XRF method pXRF-34. Iron ore samples were assayed using method ME-XRF21u. Iron ore samples are fused with a lithium borate fusion containing an oxidising agent followed by XRF instrument analysis for major rock forming elements and selected trace element concentrations. Results are reported as un-normalised. Loss on ignition (LOI) was determined at 1000°C using method OA-GRA05x.

Ionic leach soil samples were collected around 78.51228, -68.59944 with a plastic shovel at a constant depth relative to the organic-soil interface around the B-horizon. All samples were packaged and sent to an accredited laboratory, ALS Geochemistry, Loughrea, Ireland, for analysis. Samples were submitted double-bagged in plastic to prevent drying, and large rocks and twigs removed by hand at the time of collection. The soil samples were analysed using the Ionic Leach method ME-MS23, using a static sodium cyanide leach with a highly sensitive ICP-MS finish.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information presented in this press release has been approved by James Gilbertson CGeol, VP Exploration for Amaroq and a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London, and as such a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Gilbertson has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Specifically, Mr Gilbertson has reviewed the sampling and analytical procedures described and considers the data to be reliable for the purpose of this disclosure.

Glossary

Au gold Cu Copper g grams g/t grams per tonne ppm Parts per million km kilometres koz thousand ounces m meters oz ounces t tonnes





1 Hitzman, M.W., Oreskes, N. & Einaudi, M.T. (1992). Geologic characteristics and tectonic setting of Proterozoic iron oxide (Cu-U-Au-REE) deposits. Precambrian Research. & Williams, P.J. et al. (2005). Iron oxide copper-gold deposits: geology, space-time distribution, and possible modes of origin. Economic Geology.

