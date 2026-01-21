21 January 2026
ICG plc
Q3 Trading Statement for the period to 31 December 2025
|Highlights
|Fee-earning AUM
|$m
|Structured Capital and Secondaries
|Real Assets
|Debt
|Total
|At 30 September 2025
|40,285
|9,491
|34,013
|83,789
|Funds raised: fees on committed capital
|1,552
|245
|—
|1,797
|Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital
|120
|322
|1,986
|2,428
|Total additions
|1,672
|567
|1,986
|4,225
|Realisations
|(134)
|(165)
|(2,598)
|(2,897)
|Net additions / (realisations)
|1,538
|402
|(612)
|1,328
|Stepdowns
|—
|(153)
|—
|(153)
|FX and other
|32
|(192)
|52
|(108)
|At 31 December 2025
|41,855
|9,548
|33,453
|84,856
|Q-o-Q change $m
|1,570
|57
|(560)
|1,067
|Q-o-Q change %
|4%
|1%
|(2%)
|1%
|Constant currency growth:
|Q-o-Q change %
|4%
|–
|(2%)
|1%
|Y-o-Y change %
|22%
|17%
|(3%)
|11%
|Last five years change %
|26%
|14%
|6%
|15%
|Business activity
|$bn
|Fundraising
|Deployment1
|Realisations1,2
|Q3 FY26
|LTM
|Q3 FY26
|LTM
|Q3 FY26
|LTM
|Structured Capital and Secondaries
|2.5
|11.4
|2.8
|9.4
|0.1
|2.2
|Real Assets
|0.6
|4.5
|0.6
|3.0
|0.2
|1.7
|Debt3
|1.3
|3.7
|1.6
|5.2
|1.7
|5.0
|Total
|4.4
|19.6
|5.0
|17.6
|2.0
|8.9
|1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM; 3 Includes Deployment and Realisations for Private Debt only.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES
|Average rate
|Period end
|Q2 FY26
|Q3 FY26
|30 September 2025
|31 December 2025
|GBP:EUR
|1.1528
|1.1428
|1.1459
|1.1473
|GBP:USD
|1.3386
|1.3287
|1.3446
|1.3475
|EUR:USD
|1.1612
|1.1626
|1.1734
|1.1745
