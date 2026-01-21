21 January 2026

ICG plc

Q3 Trading Statement for the period to 31 December 2025

Highlights



AUM of $127bn; fee-earning AUM of $85bn, up 1% 1 in the quarter, up 11% 1 year-on-year

in the quarter, up 11% year-on-year Dry powder of $36bn, of which $19bn is not yet earning fees

Fundraising of $4.4bn, including Europe IX ($1.6bn), Metropolitan II ($0.6bn) and LP Secondaries II ($0.3bn). LP Secondaries II expected to be activated and fee-earning in the coming quarters. Remaining fundraising largely due to Credit ($0.8bn)

Closed-end funds and associated SMAs that were actively fundraising included Europe IX, LP Secondaries II, Asia-Pacific Infrastructure I and Real Estate equity 2

Transaction activity continuing to show modest recovery with some variability between asset classes

Positive Total Balance Sheet Return at a Group level in the quarter and YTD

Total available liquidity of £1.4bn (H1 FY26: £1.3bn) and net financial debt of £239m (H1 FY26: £401m) 1 On a constant currency basis; 2 At 31 December 2025. The timings of launches and closes depend on a number of factors, including the prevailing market conditions.

Fee-earning AUM $m Structured Capital and Secondaries Real Assets Debt Total At 30 September 2025 40,285 9,491 34,013 83,789 Funds raised: fees on committed capital 1,552 245 — 1,797 Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital 120 322 1,986 2,428 Total additions 1,672 567 1,986 4,225 Realisations (134) (165) (2,598) (2,897) Net additions / (realisations) 1,538 402 (612) 1,328 Stepdowns — (153) — (153) FX and other 32 (192) 52 (108) At 31 December 2025 41,855 9,548 33,453 84,856 Q-o-Q change $m 1,570 57 (560) 1,067 Q-o-Q change % 4% 1% (2%) 1% Constant currency growth: Q-o-Q change % 4% – (2%) 1% Y-o-Y change % 22% 17% (3%) 11% Last five years change % 26% 14% 6% 15%





Business activity $bn



Fundraising Deployment1 Realisations1,2 Q3 FY26 LTM Q3 FY26 LTM Q3 FY26 LTM Structured Capital and Secondaries 2.5 11.4 2.8 9.4 0.1 2.2 Real Assets 0.6 4.5 0.6 3.0 0.2 1.7 Debt3 1.3 3.7 1.6 5.2 1.7 5.0 Total 4.4 19.6 5.0 17.6 2.0 8.9 1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM; 3 Includes Deployment and Realisations for Private Debt only.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

Average rate Period end Q2 FY26 Q3 FY26 30 September 2025 31 December 2025 GBP:EUR 1.1528 1.1428 1.1459 1.1473 GBP:USD 1.3386 1.3287 1.3446 1.3475 EUR:USD 1.1612 1.1626 1.1734 1.1745

This results statement may contain forward looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying such forward looking information.

Unless otherwise stated the financial results discussed herein are on the basis of alternative performance measures (APM) basis; see full year results.

