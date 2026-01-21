CallTower adds secure and affordable WhatsApp comms for employees, customers and businesses of all sizes

LONDON, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in unified communications, contact centre, and collaboration solutions, has expanded its CT Text messaging solution to include WhatsApp. This means businesses can now communicate with customers and employees through one of the world’s most popular communications channels without leaving their collaboration application.

CallTower incorporates WhatsApp into its customers’ existing unified communications as a service (UCaaS) infrastructure, alongside Microsoft Teams and Webex by Cisco. CallTower is drastically reducing the barrier to entry for all businesses looking to communicate through WhatsApp. This unique capability enables businesses to expand their communication reach globally and engage customers on a platform used by more than two billion people.

Ki Jensen, UCaaS Product Owner at CallTower, said: “Businesses of all sizes ask for the ability to securely communicate with staff and customers via WhatsApp, but many are put off by the price tag of contact centre integrations. Our solution gives them affordable access to WhatsApp and its global messaging capabilities, all from within their existing setups – in a unified, user-friendly interface that employees are familiar with.”

WhatsApp is the largest consumer messaging app in the world, with three billion active monthly users and has fast become a preferred communication channel in both consumer and work settings. CallTower’s solution turns a once informal channel into an enterprise-grade tool that provides oversight over communications, and helps to reduce risk by ensuring employees are using core secure channels.

Paul Holden, VP of EMEA sales at CallTower, said: “Our solution is particularly good for multi-location companies with complex international communications needs. Unlike traditional SMS, which can be complicated by roaming charges and cross-border regulations, our integration offers a transparent pricing model that leverages WhatsApp’s established global structure. This eliminates unpredictable costs and complexity. On top of this, it provides a full suite of purpose-built message types – covering marketing campaigns, authentication, customer support, and utility messages – giving businesses immediate global reach while staying compliant with local regulations.”

Holden added: “The integration also puts businesses ahead of the curve. As AI assistants and automation tools become more sophisticated, embedding WhatsApp in your UCaaS platform means you can start taking full advantage of these developments without having to rebuild your comms ecosystem or investing large sums in the process.”

CallTower’s CT Text comprises a full suite of UCaaS capabilities, including SMS and MMS messaging, and group inboxes to speed up responses and collaboration. Visit CallTower – CT Text for full details.

