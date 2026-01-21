AMSilk’s bioengineered silk protein yarns debut in Balenciaga Spring 2026 Collection

First commercially available products using AMSilk’s biotech silk protein yarns

Demonstrating a scalable, low impact alternative to conventional silk within luxury fashion

Designed for resilient, transparent and regionally integrated supply chains



NEURIED, Germany, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSilk GmbH (“AMSilk”), a global leader in advanced biomaterials made from silk proteins, today announced that its bioengineered yarns are featured in commercially available garments within Balenciaga’s Spring 2026 collection.

The designs include a sharp-collared white shirt and a black shirtdress that cinches at the waist with a ribbon tie, complete with an embroidered tone-on-tone Balenciaga logo on one gleaming-buttoned cuff. Each style is available in select Balenciaga stores worldwide and on balenciaga.com.

This launch marks a significant milestone for the luxury fashion industry, as AMSilk’s bioengineered silk protein yarns move from development and pilot applications into real world, consumer facing products. It demonstrates that biotech materials can meet the demanding requirements of high end fashion, including aesthetic quality, consistency, durability and compatibility with established manufacturing processes.

Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Executive Officer of AMSilk, said: “Seeing our material reach consumers through a global luxury brand is a defining moment for AMSilk. This application shows that bioengineered materials are no longer experimental. They are ready for demanding industrial environments and real market adoption. It reflects years of technological progress and demonstrates how innovation at material level can enable both performance and more resilient production systems.”

Inspired by nature, AMSilk’s advanced biomaterials made from silk proteins set a new standard in material innovation. These 100% protein-based, fully biodegradable, and microplastic-free biomaterials use cutting-edge science and the most advanced technologies such as DNA editing and protein engineering to transform biogenic materials, derived from nature, into groundbreaking Biogenius Materials.

About AMSilk

AMSilk is a global pioneer in industrial biotechnology, redefining materials through outstanding performance and sustainability credentials. Inspired by the extraordinary properties of spider silk proteins, the company leverages advanced protein design and precision fermentation to create a unique call of performance materials. Through advanced protein design, AMSilk creates breakthrough materials that can be tailored to multiple industries while delivering superior functionality. When spun into fibers, they embody the principles of a circular economy, offering recyclability and a significantly reduced environmental footprint. Formulated as ingredients for industrial applications, AMSilk’s materials provide outstanding performance and empower industries to meet both current and future regulatory standards. AMSilk’s materials offer an alternative with strong market differentiation and superior bio-performance.

For more information, please visit www.amsilk.com

AMSilk can be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/amsilk-gmbh/

