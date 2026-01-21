[Latest] Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane TPU Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.85 Billion by 2035 at a 7.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Thermoplastic Polyurethane TPU Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Polyester TPU, Polyether TPU, Polycaprolactone TPU, Other Types), By Processing Method (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Blow Molding, Other Processing Methods, Calendering, Compression Molding), By Application (Footwear, Automotive, Medical Devices, Electronics, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Other Applications), By End-Use Industry (Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Healthcare, Other End-Use Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Thermoplastic Polyurethane TPU Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.44 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.71 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.85 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Revenue and Trends

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market in the world comprises flexible elastomers such as polyester, polyether, and polycaprolactone types that are used in footwear, automobiles, medical apparatus, electronics, and construction products. The thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market is a booming business in the world, which has been boosted by the increased demand for lightweight, durable materials, the application in the automotive and footwear sector, the increased use in the medical and consumer goods business and the development of bio-based, recyclable and high-performance TPU in all industries across the globe.

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market?

Urbanization, growth in disposable incomes, and transitioning toward more sustainable materials have increased the use of TPU-based products due to the high demand of their products in automotive lightweighting, athletic footwear, flexible electronics, and medical tubing. There are reports that vehicle production and consumer goods industries are on a high growth trajectory across the world with Asia-Pacific taking the lead with its huge manufacturing centers. With increasing infrastructure and healthcare, TPU will gain greater uses due to its abrasion resistance, flexibility, and biocompatibility in a wide variety of applications such as hoses, films, and wearable devices.

Technological advances have brought about bio-based and recycled TPUs, AI-optimized compounding, 3D-printable grades and performance and production efficiency through improved processing techniques such as extrusion and injection molding. Other responsible factors are the rising demands of green plastic, the rising investment in specialty grades, expanding production capabilities, and governmental investment in advanced materials and green technologies in the developed and emerging markets.

Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, polyester TPU products had the highest share of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market due to the need to use oil-resistant, mechanically strong grades in the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors. These profiles are necessary to extruded products, footwear soles, and sturdy components, and the innovations in high-strength and sturdy polyester chemicals have a higher impact (which is generally considered by the manufacturers as trusted in demanding conditions and low cost performance).

By Distribution Channel

The direct sales made by manufacturers and their respective distributors are the largest market share and direct sales are the main avenue of providing customized grades, technical assistance, and integration of supply chains. Experts in formulation provide these channels with expert guidance, certification, and solutions for the special needs of industries that require a large volume of applications, making them the preferred choice for automotive, footwear, and medical device manufacturers with specialized TPU requirements.

Regional Insights

The high demand for consumer electronics, massive manufacturing bases, high rate of industrialization in the automotive and footwear industries, and significant expansion of major manufacturing companies make Asia Pacific the leading market in the world for thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The industry is enjoying economies of scale, increased infrastructure development, and robust supply chains that lead to everlasting innovation and capacity expansion.

In the meantime, the automobile and electronic industries are developing as North America is the quickest growing market in terms of thermoplastic polyurethane TPU due to the high levels of medical, aerospace and sustainable materials, increased research and development of bio-based TPUs, and the growth in health care and electronics industries. The adoption of high-performance, high grade is on the rise in the United States and Canada which is backed by strict regulations, investment in innovations and government push towards advanced manufacturing. Further boosting of the expansion of markets in North America is done by economic strength and a sustainability focus.

Browse the full “Thermoplastic Polyurethane TPU Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Polyester TPU, Polyether TPU, Polycaprolactone TPU, Other Types), By Processing Method (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Blow Molding, Other Processing Methods, Calendering, Compression Molding), By Application (Footwear, Automotive, Medical Devices, Electronics, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Other Applications), By End-Use Industry (Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Healthcare, Other End-Use Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/thermoplastic-polyurethane-tpu-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.71 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 6.85 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.44 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Processing Method, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In September 2024: Covestro announced a new TPU application development center in Guangzhou, China, set to open in 2025, to enhance innovation and customer support for electronics, footwear, and mobility sectors. (Source: https://www.covestro.com/press/covestro-to-build-new-tpu-application-development-center-in-guangzhou-china/)





List of the prominent players in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market:

BASF SE

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro AG

Huntsman International LLC

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Avient Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

American Polyfilm Inc.

COIM Group

Trinseo

Others

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Polyester TPU

Polyether TPU

Polycaprolactone TPU

Other Types

By Processing Method

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Other Processing Methods Calendering Compression Molding



By Application

Footwear

Automotive

Medical Devices

Electronics

Construction

Industrial Machinery

Other Applications

By End-Use Industry

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Construction

Healthcare

Other End-Use Industries

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

