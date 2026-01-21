Crucial Innovations Corp. Launches 4TP, a New Patient-Focused Brand of Cannabis-Based Products for Medicinal Use

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial Innovations Corp. (OTC: CINV), a pharmaceutical biotechnology platform advancing consistent and ethically produced Cannabis-Based Products for Medicinal Use (CBPMs) across the UK and Europe, announced the launch of 4TP, a new patient-facing brand developed in collaboration with CINV’s GMP-licensed cultivation and processing partners.

The launch of 4TP reflects CINV’s Plant-to-Patient operating model, a fully governed medical supply and delivery framework that spans regulated cultivation, pharmaceutical-grade processing, regulatory quality systems and clinician-led patient access.

CINV’s Plant-to-Patient model integrates controlled cultivation, pharmaceutical discipline and prescriber-governed access into a single, transparent medical value chain. It reflects a deliberate shift away from commodity cannabis towards precision, regulated therapeutic solutions designed to meet the expectations of clinicians, regulators and patients alike.

4TP is designed to bridge the gap between plant science and patient care by combining disciplined cultivation with structured, product-specific educational materials that support informed discussions between patients and prescribers. These materials are aligned with clinical workflow and regulatory standards, reinforcing prescriber confidence while expanding patient choice in the UK medical cannabis market.

Rooted in the belief that good medicine begins with both quality inputs and informed understanding, 4TP provides clear and accessible explanations of terpenes, cultivar characteristics and cultivation methodologies. This emphasis on transparent education supports patients who often face fragmented or unclear information when navigating cannabis-based therapies.

All 4TP cultivars are produced within SOP-driven, audited environments where experienced teams prioritise terpene expression, batch consistency and documented process control. This cultivar-to-clinic discipline, from genetic selection through formulation and prescriber interface, reduces variability and supports repeatable outcomes, addressing a key barrier to broader clinical adoption.

By promoting traceability and stability at the product level, 4TP strengthens prescriber confidence and offers patients greater clarity about how their medicine is grown, processed and governed. This transparency distinguishes 4TP from legacy or purely consumer-oriented brands that often provide limited insight into production standards or quality systems.

“When patients and clinicians understand how a medicine is developed and governed, trust follows,” said JP Doran, CEO of Crucial Innovations Corp. “4TP embodies our Plant-to-Patient philosophy, bringing together regulated cultivation, pharmaceutical processing and clinician-led access into a single, auditable framework. This is about moving medical cannabis firmly into the language and discipline of modern healthcare.”

Through 4TP, CINV aims to deepen confidence across clinics, pharmacies and prescribing networks by reinforcing pharmaceutical logic, quality systems and clear educational support. The brand is designed to support informed decision-making while aligning with broader regulatory expectations around consistency, safety and accountability.

The launch of 4TP marks a further step in CINV’s strategy to build scalable, regulator-ready medical platforms that can be replicated across jurisdictions without re-engineering core processes. It reflects capital efficiency, operational repeatability and a long-term commitment to advancing cannabis-based medicine through transparency, governance and scientific discipline, offering enduring value for patients, clinicians and investors.

About Crucial Innovations Corp. (CINV)

Crucial Innovations Corp. (OTC: CINV) is a pioneering pharmaceutical biotechnology platform. With a fully licensed network of esteemed cultivators CINV delivers carefully curated cannabis to the medicinal market in the UK and Europe through its vertically integrated seed-to-sale process. At CINV we are establishing a new standard for cultivating high-quality cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPMs), ensuring consistency, safety and accessibility across the global supply chain. For more information, please visit www.cinvcorp.com .

