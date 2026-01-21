cside Launches Privacy Watch, an AI-Powered Solution That Addresses Website Privacy Violation Blind Spots

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cside , a pioneer in AI-powered website security & compliance, today announced the launch of Privacy Watch . The platform prevents website privacy violations on the client-side, a risk surface that is traditionally unmonitored. To help organizations automate compliance with regulations like GDPR, CPRA, and HIPAA, Privacy Watch deploys AI for continuous website risk monitoring, evidence logs, and regulation-specific reports.

Privacy violations from third-party scripts on websites go unnoticed until there is an incident or audit. 94% of modern websites use third party scripts but privacy teams don’t see how these data processors work behind the scenes. Chatbots, analytics tools, accessibility tools, and even font libraries access personal data (IP, geolocation, emails, provided contact details) when users visit your site. Regulators expect organizations to document and limit how those third party data processors interact with data, but most organizations have zero visibility on the real behavior of those scripts.

As consumers become more privacy conscious, global regulations continue to tighten. U.S. civil lawsuits over personal data leaks are increasing as 20 new U.S. state level privacy laws were put into effect between 2023 and 2026. This has left compliance teams overwhelmed with dozens of requirements to track. AI-native web compliance platforms like cside automate the documentation and evidence gathering to fulfill client-side requirements under these privacy laws, relieving compliance teams of one risk surface.





cside’s Privacy Watch automates website privacy compliance with these key features:

Monitors what data third-party scripts access and where they send it

AI-enhanced detection of website privacy violation risks

AI-assisted documentation aligned with different regulatory frameworks

Flags unauthorized or over-collection from scripts, plugins, or third party code

Watch for vendor code changes that expand data collection

Visually tracks cross-border data transfer

Detects scripts firing before consent or outside approved categories

Validates third party processors are operating within intended scope

Protection against client-side attacks to demonstrate reasonable security measures





“Businesses have no visibility into the behaviors of third party tools on their site, causing major privacy liability concerns,” said Simon Wijckmans, founder and CEO, cside. “Traditional privacy compliance software misses signals of malicious data exfiltration events. They were not built to prevent attacks nor monitor exactly what third party tools do. We originally built that capability for our customers to secure payment pages, then they immediately asked to use the intelligence cside gathers to fill gaps in privacy risk monitoring.”

Privacy Watch helps satisfy requirements under these frameworks:

GDPR: Articles 6, 25, 28, 30, & 32

CCPA/CPRA & U.S. State Laws: Transparency in data sharing, purpose limitation, and documented safeguards against data breaches.





Neglecting client-side protection leaves an open door for data breaches. The £20 million British Airways GDPR fine was due to a client-side security vulnerability. Litigation tracking from legal firm Perkins Coie reveals that 76% of CCPA civil lawsuits cite a failure to implement reasonable security safeguards.

“Our vision was to combine the deep visibility of a security tool with the automation of a compliance tool,” said Mike Kutlu, Head of GTM, cside. “Privacy teams keeping track of dozens of requirements need something fast and effortless to get them audit-ready. With Privacy Watch they can demonstrate compliance quickly without sacrificing security.”

