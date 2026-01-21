Sanity United Launches Integrated Platform Combining AI-Powered Errands, Electric Mobility, and Renewable Energy

Copenhagen-based company introduces sustainable service ecosystem addressing urban micro-frictions while reducing emissions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanity United ApS today announced the development of an integrated platform that combines electric mobility, renewable energy infrastructure, and AI-powered task management to deliver sustainable errand services across urban environments.

The company addresses inefficiencies in traditional delivery services by offering a comprehensive solution that handles diverse daily tasks, from repairs and key exchanges to last-minute deliveries and grocery runs, using zero-emission transport powered by renewable energy.





Integrated Ecosystem Architecture

Sanity United's platform comprises five interconnected components :

Sanity Care serves as the customer-facing interface, enabling users to request services through voice or text in multiple languages. The system manages route planning, logistics, and pricing through a partner-performer model where the company provides vehicles to service providers.

Sanity Energy operates a hybrid renewable energy station combining solar and wind power on a 1-hectare facility. The system features dual storage locations supporting both fleet charging and processing operations, with capacity to charge up to 20 EVs simultaneously and support fleets of up to 100 vehicles.

Sanity Energy Optimization optimizes energy usage by directing surplus renewable power to cryptocurrency processing operations during off-peak periods. The setup includes both stationary energy optimization infrastructure and in-vehicle processing capabilities managed through centralized systems.

Sanity AI functions as the central control system, managing task assignments, resource allocation, energy production monitoring, and system optimization. The platform includes digital twin technology to predict operational bottlenecks and model scaling scenarios.

Blockchain Integration provides transaction transparency and ecosystem coordination through publicly shared token contracts and allocation addresses.

Infrastructure and Technical Specifications

The renewable energy station combines solar arrays with wind turbines designed to maintain power generation across varying weather conditions. Energy storage is distributed between two primary systems allocated according to operational requirements.

The energy optimization infrastructure consists of a fixed installation near the renewable station capable of supporting 350 latest-generation ASIC computing units, complemented by distributed in-vehicle energy optimization capacity across the electric fleet.

Institutional Interest and Development Progress

Sanity United recently confirmed active discussions with a major Europe-based investment fund, signaling institutional interest in the platform's integrated approach. The company has not yet disclosed the partner's identity but indicated that details will be shared upon agreement finalization.





The company has completed proof-of-concept phases across its core components:

Sanity Care MVP : Demonstrated real-world service delivery including hospital supply runs, holiday grocery management, gift deliveries, and key exchanges.

: Demonstrated real-world service delivery including hospital supply runs, holiday grocery management, gift deliveries, and key exchanges. Sanity Energy PoC : Established partnership with experienced renewable energy infrastructure provider specializing in large-scale installations.

: Established partnership with experienced renewable energy infrastructure provider specializing in large-scale installations. Sanity Energy Optimization PoC: Validated in-vehicle energy optimization capabilities during charging and idle periods.



Denmark was selected as the initial operating region due to its high renewable energy penetration, with wind power representing a significant portion of the national electricity grid.

Community Engagement and Growth Strategy

Sanity United has allocated $1 million in SUT tokens to support its ambassador program, designed to recognize community building, education, and engagement efforts.





The company's five-year roadmap outlines expansion across fleet capacity, energy infrastructure, AI capabilities, and geographic reach. Key milestones include 50% fleet growth in Year 2, new service development and IoT integration in Year 3, automation enhancements in Year 4, and positioning as a leader in AI-powered sustainable services by Year 5.

About Sanity United

Sanity United ApS is a Copenhagen-based company developing integrated platforms that combine artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and electric mobility to deliver sustainable urban services. The company focuses on reducing emissions and urban congestion while addressing daily task management inefficiencies.

Contact Information:

Mykola Goncharov

contact@sanity.fund

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9b0db13-d4b9-4a86-9f34-8a3bddb75ff4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c216334-85da-4bcc-a52b-914967de1b3c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdab2e63-e6b3-403d-98d2-b39a9a42fe72