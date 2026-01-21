MAISON POMMERY & ASSOCIES : Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 25.12.31

 | Source: Maison Pommery & Associés Maison Pommery & Associés

January, 14th 2026                                    

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
December 31th, 20258.937.085 

Gross total voting rights:
15.435.107
Net* total voting rights:
15.384.996

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

UK_Publication mensuelle MPA 31122025

Recommended Reading