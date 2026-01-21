Indonesia Freight and Logistics Market 2026-2031: Infrastructure Megaprojects Enhance Connectivity Across Indonesia

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Freight and Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This detailed report includes comprehensive segment analysis, covering industries such as Agriculture, Construction, Manufacturing, and more, while also exploring logistics functions like Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP), and Freight Forwarding.

The Indonesia freight and logistics market is projected to reach a value of USD 139.35 billion by 2026, up from USD 131.20 billion in 2025, with forecasts estimating USD 188.38 billion by 2031 at a steady CAGR of 6.21% between 2026 and 2031.

The growth trajectory is largely driven by the e-commerce surge, extensive infrastructure upgrades including 2,700 km of new toll roads, and increased manufacturing exports. Efforts to expand beyond Java through infrastructure megaprojects are enhancing geographic access. Investments in digital platforms, like the National Logistics Ecosystem (NLE), have streamlined customs processes and cut costs, boosting structural efficiency.

Infrastructure development focuses on significant toll roads, ports, and airports under the National Strategic Projects program, which injects USD 400 billion into improved connectivity. The integration of 2,700 km of tollways accelerates cargo movement between industrial hubs, while initiatives like INAPORTNET digitalization enhance port efficiency.

Jakarta's intense urban congestion, with peak-hour speeds as low as 10-15 km/h, hikes last-mile costs, pushing providers to innovate with solutions like AI-driven route planning, night deliveries, and micro-depots. Ongoing urban gridding remains vital to manage surging e-commerce parcel volumes.

Market Trends and Insights

Rapid e-commerce expansion increases parcel volumes, prompting tech-savvy logistics operators to enhance delivery networks and innovation in last-mile solutions.

Infrastructure megaprojects enhance connectivity and logistics efficiency, markedly decreasing transit times and stimulating cold-chain logistics.

Manufacturing, contributing 28.45% of market demand in 2025, remains pivotal, with export-heavy sectors like automotive and electronics necessitating sophisticated logistics solutions. The Wholesale and Retail Trade segment is set to grow at a 6.64% CAGR (2026-2031) as logistics firms adapt to changing consumer demands.

Future developments focus on Freight Transport and CEP segments, the latter fueled by 15% annual growth in e-commerce transactions. Operators are investing in parcel locker systems and enhancing multimodal transport solutions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.25 Market Drivers

4.26 Market Restraints

4.27 Technology Innovations in the Market

4.28 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 End User Industry

5.2 Logistics Function



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

DHL Group

DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

FedEx

J&T Express

Kuehne+Nagel

Linfox Pty Ltd.

LOGWIN

Ninja Van (Including Ninja Express)

NYK (Nippon Yusen Kaisha) Line

Pancaran Group

PT ABM Investama TBK (including CKB Logistics)

PT Bina Sinar Amity (BSA Logistics Indonesia)

PT Cardig International

PT Citrabati Logistik International

PT Dunia Express Transindo

PT Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir (JNE Express)

PT Kamadjaja Logistics

PT Lautan Luas TBK

PT Pandu Siwi Group (Pandu Logistics)

PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (including BGR Indonesia)

PT Pos Indonesia (Persero)

PT Repex Wahana (RPX)

PT Samudera Indonesia Tangguh

PT Satria Antaran Prima TBK (SAPX Express)

PT Siba Surya

PT Soechi Lines Tbk

Puninar Logistics

SF Express (KEX-SF)

Sinotrans, Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

