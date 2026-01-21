Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations Market Report 2026-2031: Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Station - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle charging station market is set to expand significantly, with projections estimating a value of USD 55.78 billion by 2026, up from USD 46.13 billion in 2025, and expecting to reach USD 143.76 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 20.85% from 2026 to 2031.

Key growth drivers include policies that incentivize the phase-out of internal combustion engines, declining battery costs enhancing total ownership parity, and the expansion of fast-charging networks that mitigate range anxiety. Large fleet operators are committing to multi-year electrification goals, ensuring high charger utilization, while vehicle-to-grid models enhance financial returns.

Although Asia-Pacific leads in installations, Europe shows the fastest growth, supported by cross-border network collaborations. In North America, the NEVI Formula Program and Tesla's interoperability boost deployment while setting higher technology standards. Energy companies like Shell are restructuring to focus on high-power chargers, increasing market competition.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Trends and Insights

Government-backed Zero-emission Mandates and ICE-ban Timelines

Regulatory drives increase EV infrastructure as governments enforce zero-emission mandates with specific requirements. The EU mandates align charging capacity with EV registrations, while California and China have their own regulations, prompting rapid infrastructure deployments globally. Such mandates secure a predictable demand for charging infrastructure, lowering investment risks and driving market growth.

Battery cost reductions are crucial as they near the threshold for ownership parity with traditional vehicles, increasing demand for charging infrastructure. Lithium-ion battery prices have dropped, enabling electric cars to rival petrol cars economically in many segments. Technological advances in components further optimize charging efficiency, enhancing economic viability, especially for commercial fleets requiring frequent charges.

High Upfront CAPEX for More Than 150 kW Chargers

The financial burden of installing high-power charging infrastructure presents challenges, notably in emerging markets. Reports indicate significant capital needs and complex approval processes for grid expansions as hurdles. Large-scale charging systems for heavy vehicles demand substantial infrastructure investments, constraining deployment in rural and underserved regions, thereby creating charging infrastructure imbalances.

Segment Analysis

Passenger cars held an 88.45% share of the market in 2025, while commercial vehicles projected the fastest growth, reflecting infrastructure needs for fleet electrification mandates. Buses are a focal segment, driven by urban air quality mandates, while two-wheelers and trucks require sophisticated charging solutions. Commercial vehicle electrification supports infrastructure investment due to consistent utilization patterns. DC charging maintains a dominant share, with innovations in wireless technology offering potential disruptions.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads with a 60.10% market share in 2025, driven by China's extensive charging network growth. Europe shows robust growth, aligning with regulatory standards and expansion of cross-national charging networks. North America advances with strong public investment and private collaborations, spurred by Tesla's pioneering network approaches.

