Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market 2026-2031: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts

The global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market was valued at USD 108.68 billion in 2025, with an estimated growth trajectory that takes it from USD 126.31 billion in 2026 to USD 267.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.22% during 2026-2031. The increase in AI-centric servers, the ramp-up of high-bandwidth memory, combined with stricter automotive qualifications, have pivoted buying criteria toward balanced considerations of bandwidth, power, and thermal performance.

Hyperscale cloud operators commenced their upgrade to DDR5 and HBM3E modules in 2024, while key handset OEMs in Asia transitioned flagship and mid-tier products to LPDDR5X. Consequently, fab utilization consistently exceeded 95% into mid-2025. Memory content per electric vehicle expanded significantly as zoning architectures took precedence over traditional ECU networks, boosting automotive DRAM demands to multi-gigabyte levels. Supply allocation issues between lucrative HBM3E and legacy DDR4 lines resulted in price fluctuations that redefined cost-performance equilibriums for PCs, smartphones, and industrial IoT boards.

Increasing AI Workloads in Hyperscale Data Centers

NVIDIA's 2025 Blackwell GP-AI platforms set new bandwidth standards, elevating average server memory from 256 GB in 2024 to multi-terabyte loads by mid-2025. HBM3E modules' 1 TB/s delivery capacity prompted cloud operators to redesign racks with memory-centric infrastructure. Samsung's CXL 2.0 DRAM enabled memory pooling across hosts, enhancing utilization and deferring additional compute node expenditure. Suppliers adjusted wafer starts toward HBM, creating bottlenecks in legacy categories and noting profit growth in high-value segments.

Surge in LPDDR Adoption Across 5G Smartphones in APAC

Micron's 1y LPDDR5X achieved 9,200 MT/s in Q1 2025, decreasing power usage by 20% and boosting RAM in Chinese and Indian models from 8 GB to 12 GB. Prominent brands in APAC secured forward contracts, demanding substantial fabrication commitment shifts between mobile and data center lines. LPDDR's rapid ascent marked it as the quickest-growing mobile memory since LPDDR4's mass-production debut in 2015.

Supply-Demand Cyclicality and ASP Volatility

High-margin HBM procurements led fabs to delay DDR4 runs, leading to a 50% spot-price hike in mainstream modules by May. DDR5 contracts surged 15-20%, leading OEMs to modify materials or over-order to buffer against additional price hikes. This cyclical feedback amplified volatility and reduced clarity in production planning, impacting the forecast CAGR.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints:

Shift by automotive zones and domain controllers to high-temperature DRAM

Requirement for extended-temperature DRAM in edge-AI and industrial IoT boards

Yield erosion challenges for beneath 10 nm EUV nodes

Segment Analysis

DDR5 represented a minor proportion of the DRAM market in 2025 but anticipated a 29.1% forecast CAGR. It benefited from JEDEC's JESD79-5C updates that raised performance thresholds to 8,800 Mbps, empowering cloud builders to employ DDR5-HBM3E configurations doubling per-socket bandwidth. Meanwhile, DDR4 upheld a 44.78% share due to cost-focused IT budgets. Legacy DDR3 and DDR2 saw dwindling footprints as designs transitioned to more advanced standards.

Suppliers faced balancing production between DDR5 and DDR4, affecting downstream notebook assembly pricing. JEDEC's new CAMM2 form factor lifted SO-DIMM height constraints, enabling adoption of denser stacks. The 19 nm-10 nm range comprised 41.85% of the 2025 DRAM market size, projected to grow 24.4% through 2031 as suppliers attempt to extract more dies per wafer.

SK Hynix's proposed vertical-gate DRAM roadmap aims for stacking beyond 2027, denoting an industry move from lateral to 3D architectures.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific maintained a 30.88% revenue share in 2025, driven by South Korea, Taiwan, and China's fab clusters. South Korea's suppliers promised USD 84 billion in infrastructure investments by 2028. Taiwan's assembly houses expanded to meet HBM4 needs. North America's consumption market surged as data centers underwent rack upgrades and US automakers integrated zonal controllers. In Europe, German OEMs emphasized long-term guarantees, commanding premium prices.

South America, led by Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, focuses on establishing local electronics ecosystems, while policy incentives reshaped sourcing approaches. Mid-single-digit growth in the Middle East and Africa continues, fueled by data-center expansions in the Gulf and growing smartphone adoption in Africa, although political challenges limit broader development.

