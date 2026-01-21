Industrial Radiography Testing Market Report 2026-2031 - Aerospace and Automotive Lightweight Assemblies Drive Demand for Volumetric Inspection

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Radiography Testing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial radiography testing market is projected to reach USD 0.82 billion by 2026, increasing from USD 0.76 billion in 2025, with further growth to USD 1.22 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 8.25% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by rapid digitalization and stringent integrity codes in energy infrastructure, alongside the aerospace industry's demand for lightweight technologies.

The shift towards digital solutions like flat-panel detectors significantly reduces exposure times by up to 90%, improving asset turnover while complying with IAEA safety standards. Developments in automated CT technology are enhancing the verification of additive-manufactured parts, augmenting inspection frequencies for pipelines and wind-blade laminates. Despite the high initial capital expenditure, the long-term savings from eliminating consumables and optimizing workflows are attractive to high-volume users. Labor shortages of certified radiographers expedite the transition to digital tools, which aid in addressing workforce deficits.

Rising Demand for Volumetric Inspection

In both aerospace and automotive sectors, there is an increased need for volumetric inspection to address the complex structures that traditional 2D techniques cannot sufficiently evaluate. Modern CT systems are capable of sub-millimeter resolutions, making them indispensable for quality assurance in defect-prone parts. This trend is bolstered by updates in ASTM standards and is being increasingly adopted by OEMs for evaluating critical components.

Enhanced Safety Regulations

Pipeline operators face heightened inspection frequencies due to stringent PHMSA mandates. Digital solutions offer improved detection capabilities and reduced site exposure times. The demand for comprehensive real-time inspection and data platforms is rising, particularly offshore, where environmental regulations quicken the adoption of digital workflows.

Notable market trends include the transition from film to digital radiography, expansion in renewable energy infrastructure necessitating rigorous testing, and a growing scarcity of certified radiographers. CT market size is set to grow substantially, underscoring its expanding role in complex inspections.

X-ray technologies are anticipated to generate significant revenue, with innovations in battery powered units and digital panels broadening field applicability. Although gamma-ray systems retain niche applications in heavy-duty contexts, advancements in X-ray capabilities are gradually replacing these older techniques.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America currently holds a significant market share, driven by extensive hydrocarbon networks and aerospace activities. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing market, fueled by nuclear projects in China and infrastructure development in India. Europe sees moderate growth, influenced by renewable energy projects and automotive innovations. In contrast, the Middle East and Africa experience gradual adoption due to financial and training constraints.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Baker Hughes Company

Nikon Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

North Star Imaging, Inc.

Comet Holding AG

DURR NDT GmbH and Co. KG

Rigaku Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Vidisco Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

Canon Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

VJ Technologies, Inc.

Applus Servicios Tecnologicos, S.L.U.

Mistras Group, Inc.

Bosello High Technology S.r.l.

YXLON International GmbH

Waygate Technologies GmbH

