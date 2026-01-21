Mobile Payments Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, and Growth Forecasts Worldwide, 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Payments - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payments market is poised for significant expansion, projected to increase from USD 6.78 trillion in 2026 to USD 27.73 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 32.53%. Key drivers include government-backed real-time payment systems, subsidized merchant discount programs, and the rise of super-app ecosystems.

Proximity payment technology, propelled by NFC transit projects, is swiftly catching up with remote commerce channels. Furthermore, emerging economies are transitioning directly to mobile-first platforms, reaping benefits from data monetization and value-added services, while regulatory changes emphasize instant settlement and privacy, reshaping business models.

Global Mobile Payments Market Trends and Insights

Explosive UPI and PIX-style real-time rails adoption: Government-initiated instant payment systems, like Brazil's PIX, have altered settlement dynamics by eliminating intermediary fees. PIX processed 6 billion monthly transactions in 2025, with 58% of e-commerce spend expected to use PIX within five years. India's UPI is similarly impactful, fostering regional duplication across ASEAN markets. These systems boost account-to-account models, challenging traditional processors.

Subsidized merchant MDRs boosting QR-code uptake: Zero-fee programs in India and Indonesia reduce barriers for small retailers, promoting QR-code adoption. The Indian government allocated INR 1,500 crore (USD 180 million) for UPI incentives in FY 2024-25. Such initiatives enhance merchant pools and strengthen mobile-native payments.

Fragmented tokenization standards hindering cross-wallet acceptance: Disparate token formats increase integration costs. Despite Mastercard's goal to eliminate manual card entry by 2030, adoption of standards remains inconsistent, impacting cross-wallet acceptance.

Segment Analysis: Remote transactions dominated with a 64.32% share in 2025. Proximity payments, expected to grow at a 35.92% CAGR, will narrow this gap due to widespread NFC adoption in retail and transit. Unified wallet strategies enable seamless omnichannel experiences. Enhanced security measures ensure parity between remote and proximity payments. In-store POS volumes are projected to increase at a 36.65% CAGR, supporting the growth of mobile payments in physical venues.

Geography Analysis: North America held a 38.61% share in 2025 due to established card networks and smartphone use. However, growth slows as market saturation approaches. Asia-Pacific experiences rapid expansion at a 34.24% CAGR, driven by UPI and super-app ecosystems. Europe progresses steadily under instant payment mandates, while Latin America scales rapidly via Brazil's PIX. The Middle East and Africa see mixed growth, with Gulf states leading smart-city implementation.

List of companies covered in this report:

Alphabet (Google Pay)

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics (Samsung Pay)

PayPal Holdings

Amazon Pay

Visa, Inc.

American Express Inc.

Mastercard

Stripe, Inc.

Block Inc. (Square and Cash App)

FIS (Worldpay)

Fiserv (Clover)

ACI Worldwide

Adyen Inc.

Ant Group (Alipay)

Tencent (WeChat Pay)

Paytm

GrabPay

Kakao Pay

Mercado Pago

MTN MoMo

Comviva Tech

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Value Chain Analysis 4.5 Regulatory and Technological Outlook 4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 4.7 Future of Mobile Payments 4.8 Mobile Payments in E-Commerce 4.9 Impact on Banking Industry 4.10 Assessment of Macro Economic Trends on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUES) 5.1 By Payment Type 5.2 By Transaction Type 5.3 By Application 5.4 By End-user 5.5 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



