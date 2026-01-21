Mexico Freight and Logistics Market 2026-2031 - CEP Boom and Multimodal Expansion Propel Mexico's Logistics Sector Forward

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Freight and Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments by end-user industry and logistics function, providing a forecast in terms of value.

The Mexico freight and logistics market is estimated to reach USD 131.06 billion by 2026, growing from USD 124.36 billion in 2025. Projections for 2031 suggest a market size of USD 170.39 billion, with a CAGR of 5.39% over 2026-2031. Cross-border manufacturing relocation, increasing e-commerce activities, and record bilateral trade volumes with the U.S. are expanding opportunities for third-party logistics providers. Investments in multimodal networks, warehouse automation, and projects like Tren Maya and the Inter-Oceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec facilitate new corridors and alleviate capacity pressures.

Growing demand for temperature-controlled services, shifts in the semiconductor supply chain post-CHIPS Act, and the adoption of AI-enabled freight-tech platforms are enhancing operational efficiency and service differentiation. However, challenges such as security threats, strict Complemento Carta Porte 3.0 documentation, and power-grid bottlenecks in industrial zones affect profitability. The industry trends towards integrated, compliance-ready, and technology-rich offerings to handle regulatory complexities and streamline cross-border flows.

Near-Shoring Wave Boosts Cross-Border Volumes

Production migration from Asia to Mexico is realigning North American supply chains, supporting steady volume growth. Monthly U.S.-Mexico commercial transactions exceeded 25,000 in 2024-2025, indicating structural changes. USMCA provisions now cover a broader range of inputs, promoting near-shore sourcing. Manufacturers are adopting lean inventory models, prompting frequent shipments. Cross-border specialists offering integrated services are gaining market share, while cross-border freight supports value-added manufacturing growth in Mexico.

E-Commerce/CEP Boom

The pandemic-driven acceleration of digital buying habits has led to sustained CEP volume growth. Domestic parcel density is increasing in secondary and tertiary cities, with network redesigns supporting micro-fulfillment hubs and electric-vehicle last-mile fleets. Cross-border e-commerce growth is further boosted by inventory positioning in Mexican free-trade zones to lower duty costs. Recent policy changes have increased demand for in-country fulfillment. Fast-fashion retailers are incorporating Mexican warehouses into schedules, requiring efficient sorting operations. CEP providers with advanced technology solutions capture increased market share.

Cargo-Theft and Road-Security Risk

Cargo-theft incidents increased by 7% in 2024, prompting heightened security measures, including escorts and dual-satellite trackers, raising operational costs. The "Balam" highway-security initiative highlights ongoing concerns. Escalating risks dissuade some foreign shippers, resulting in costly partial-truck moves.

Other Drivers and Restraints

Infrastructure Megaprojects (Tren Maya, CIIT)

Digital-Tax Incentives for Warehouse Automation

Complemento Carta Porte 3.0 Compliance Costs

Segment Analysis

Manufacturing accounted for 40.72% of the market size in 2025, driven by exports of automotive, electronics, and medical devices. Near-plant inventory models boost 3PL contracts offering bonded storage and shuttle services. The wholesale and retail trade is the fastest-growing vertical at a 5.68% CAGR (2026-2031), with omnichannel integration of DC and store-replenishment models.

Freight transport held 60.45% market share in 2025, reflecting the manufacturing-driven cargo mix. The segment benefits from steady maquiladora export volumes. The courier, express, and parcel segment, though smaller, is growing at a 6.08% CAGR due to e-commerce and cross-border trade.

CEP investments focus on automation, locker networks, and AI-based optimization for quick delivery. Freight forwarding and contract logistics services are blending offerings for seamless service. Integrated operators advance faster than standalone transporters.

