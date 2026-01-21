Breast Cancer Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 by Stage of Care (Diagnostic, Monitoring), End Use (Hospitals, Breast Care Centers), Technology and Region

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Stage of Care (Diagnostic, Monitoring), End Use (Hospitals, Breast Care Centers), Technology and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global breast cancer imaging market size was estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is attributed to increasing breast cancer awareness, technological advancements, rising incidence rates, and growing government and healthcare initiatives. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women globally.







In the U.S. alone, an estimated 316,950 women are expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2025, along with 59,080 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a non-invasive form of the disease. This tendency is forecasted to escalate, for instance, the article by the Lancet Oncology states that global breast cancer incidence is expected to increase by 38% and related deaths by 68% by 2050, highlighting the need for early detection and tracking.



In the U.S., breast cancer is the second most common cancer and the second most common cause of cancer death among women. Contributing factors to the global rise of breast cancer include genetic risk factors, like the BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, and lifestyle factors like obesity, poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and alcohol consumption. With the escalating severity of this situation, there is an urgent need for effective breast cancer imaging technologies to support timely diagnosis, assess the disease process accurately, and improve patient outcomes, which are crucial for reducing breast cancer mortality rates and managing the global rise in cases.



Technological advancement is another driving factor for the market, leading to a demand for improved diagnostic modalities. While traditional methods like mammography have been the foundation for breast cancer screening, emerging technologies are now complementing these approaches for high-risk populations and dense breast tissue. For example, tomosynthesis (3D mammography) has reduced breast tissue overlap artifacts, increasing cancer detection by 30-40% and decreasing recall rates.

Contrast-enhanced spectral mammography (CESM) uses iodine contrast to visualize tumor vascularization in the breast. It performs with diagnostic accuracy like breast MRI for intraductal and lobular carcinomas and for occult lesions. In addition, automated 3D ultrasounds improve reproducibility and detect mammographically occult cancers. Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) utilizes microbubbles to enhance the detection of tumor vascularity, similarly to CESM.



In addition, Government and healthcare initiatives contribute to the growth of breast cancer imaging in multiple areas, especially by improving early detection, ensuring screening access, and driving technological innovation. For instance, the National Health Mission (NHM) by the Indian government announced several national programs aimed at tackling breast cancer. The program includes comprehensive breast screening for individuals aged 30+, at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with over 14 crore women screened for breast cancer sc.

Moreover, the government has approved the establishment of 19 state cancer institutes and 20 tertiary cancer care centers to improve tertiary-level cancer care. Similarly, the U.S. has implemented the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) to provide free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services for uninsured or underinsured women. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collaborates with public, non-profit, and private partners to address breast cancer in women under 45, focusing on prevention, early detection, and education.

In addition, the UK government has started a breast screening program, inviting all women aged 50 to 71 to be screened with mammography on a three-yearly basis. The National Health Service Breast Screening Programme supports women in being informed and involved in decision-making around their screening options. These systems of governmental and healthcare-led intervention combine to stimulate demand for technologies that can advance the imaging of breast cancer, thus enabling earlier diagnosis and better outcomes for patients globally.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer

Technological Advancements

Increasing Government and Healthcare Initiatives

Market Restraint Analysis

High Equipment Costs

Limited Health Care Access

Breast Cancer Imaging Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Companies Featured

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Siemens healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Delphinus Medical Technologies

Trivitron Healthineers

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Micrima Limited

QT Ultrasound LLC

Fujifilm

Global Breast Cancer Imaging Market Report Segmentation



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Mammography System (2D,3D)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)-based systems

Nuclear Medicine- Based Systems

Ultrasound-Based Systems

Image-guided Biopsy

Others

Stage of Care Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Diagnostics

Pre-treatment Planning

Monitoring

Surveillance (Follow-Up)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

