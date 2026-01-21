Egypt Freight and Logistics Market 2026-2031: Revenues on Track to Hit USD 14.66 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Freight and Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the market by End User Industry and Logistics Function, providing value forecasts in USD.

The Egypt freight and logistics market was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2025 and projected to expand from USD 11.48 billion in 2026 to USD 14.66 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market's growth reflects its resilience against challenges such as Suez Canal traffic losses, diesel shortages, and currency fluctuations, while securing long-term demand driven by manufacturing exports, mega-projects, and increasing e-commerce activities.

Investments are incrementing highway upgrades, rail connectors, and airport cargo terminals, positively impacting domestic transit times and enhancing gateway capacities. Multinational third-party providers are scaling up in response to the government's USD 675 billion infrastructure initiatives. Digital innovations, like the NAFEZA customs platform, are improving efficiency by minimizing clearance delays and inventory requirements.

E-Commerce Boom and Omni-Channel Retailing

Egypt's growing online shopping sector is boosting parcel volumes, prompting fulfillment models to shift toward micro-warehouses in residential areas. Domestic CEP operators are incorporating automated sorters and real-time tracking APIs to optimize operations. This trend sees increased airline revenue from consumer electronics orders. Urban developments in Cairo and Alexandria are integrating last-mile solutions, facilitating smoother logistics even during currency volatility.

Government Mega-Projects and SEZ Logistics Corridors

An USD 85 billion public works program is reinforcing transport infrastructure, directing bulk and container flows to export nodes. The KEZAD East Port Said Zone and the New Administrative Capital's solar district are prime examples of integrated logistics solutions aimed at enhancing freight throughput and specialized cargo operations. These corridors boost logistics efficiency by expanding haul lengths and improving asset turn ratios.

Red Sea/Suez Security Disruptions and War-Risk Charges

Suez Canal transits decreased by 30% in 2024 due to security threats, affecting port revenues and freight rates. However, early 2025 data indicates recovery with an 8.8% rise in canal receipts as security improves. Flexible routing contracts help mitigate the impact of risk surcharges.

Other Drivers and Restraints:

Cold-Chain Demand from Agri-Food and Pharma

Manufacturing Export-Hub Strategy under AIDP

FX-Linked Import Financing Volatility

Segment Analysis

Manufacturing contributed 31.22% to the market size in 2025, with duty-free zones reducing cycle times and financial risks. Wholesale and retail trades see a projected CAGR of 5.32% (2026-2031) driven by organized retail and online marketplace expansions. Construction logistics remain significant amidst infrastructure projects, while agriculture experiences seasonal variations in demand.

Freight transport comprised 59.73% of the market in 2025, bolstered by mature trucking fleets. The CEP segment, expanding at a 5.77% CAGR (2026-2031), is driven by B2C parcel growth and increasing demand for prompt deliveries. Electronic logging devices are enhancing fleet efficiency, while handheld scanners bolster consumer trust through improved visibility.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Demographics

4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.5 Inflation

4.6 Economic Performance and Profile

4.6.1 Trends in E-Commerce Industry

4.6.2 Trends in Manufacturing Industry

4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.8 Export Trends

4.9 Import Trends

4.10 Fuel Price

4.11 Trucking Operational Costs

4.12 Trucking Fleet Size by Type

4.13 Major Truck Suppliers

4.14 Logistics Performance

4.15 Modal Share

4.16 Maritime Fleet Load Carrying Capacity

4.17 Liner Shipping Connectivity

4.18 Port Calls and Performance

4.19 Freight Pricing Trends

4.20 Freight Tonnage Trends

4.21 Infrastructure

4.22 Regulatory Framework (Road and Rail)

4.23 Regulatory Framework (Sea and Air)

4.24 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.25 Market Drivers

4.25.1 Rapid E-Commerce Boom and Omni-Channel Retailing

4.25.2 Government Mega-Projects and SEZ Logistics Corridors

4.25.3 Cold-Chain Demand from Agri-Food and Pharma

4.25.4 Manufacturing Export-Hub Strategy under AIDP

4.25.5 NAFEZA Single-Window Digital Clearance Rollout

4.25.6 Near-/Friend-Shoring Shift of EU and Turkish Producers

4.26 Market Restraints

4.26.1 Red Sea / Suez Security Disruptions and War-Risk Charges

4.26.2 FX-Linked Import Financing Volatility

4.26.3 Licensed Truck-Driver Shortage and Cabotage Rules

4.26.4 SME Tech-Adoption Gaps in TMS/WMS

4.27 Technology Innovations in the Market

4.28 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.28.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.28.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.28.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.28.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.28.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 End User Industry

5.1.1 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Manufacturing

5.1.4 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.1.5 Wholesale and Retail Trade

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Logistics Function

5.2.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

5.2.1.1 By Destination Type

5.2.1.1.1 Domestic

5.2.1.1.2 International

5.2.2 Freight Forwarding

5.2.2.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2.2.1.1 Air

5.2.2.1.2 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.2.2.1.3 Others

5.2.3 Freight Transport

5.2.3.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2.3.1.1 Air

5.2.3.1.2 Pipelines

5.2.3.1.3 Rail

5.2.3.1.4 Road

5.2.3.1.5 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.2.4 Warehousing and Storage

5.2.4.1 By Temperature Control

5.2.4.1.1 Non-Temperature Controlled

5.2.4.1.2 Temperature Controlled

5.2.5 Other Services



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ALFA LOGISTICS

6.4.2 Cairo Freight Systems

6.4.3 CMA CGM Group (Including CEVA Logistics)

6.4.4 Damietta Container & Cargo Handling Co.

6.4.5 DHL Group

6.4.6 DP World Sokhna

6.4.7 Dreevo

6.4.8 DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

6.4.9 GBS Shipping Agency

6.4.10 Kadmar Group (including EGL Egypt)

6.4.11 Kuehne+Nagel

6.4.12 LATT Trading and Shipping SAE

6.4.13 MISR Logistics

6.4.14 Mylerz

6.4.15 NACITA Corporation

6.4.16 Nile Logistics International

6.4.17 NIS Logistics

6.4.18 Rockit Transport Services

6.4.19 Sea Born Egypt

6.4.20 Transmar



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmw30x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.