Pet Nutraceuticals Market Set to Reach $8.84 Billion by 2031: Premium Pet Nutrition Poised for Strong Growth with Joint, Cognitive Health Trends

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Nutraceuticals - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report is segmented by sub-product categories, pet types, distribution channels, and regions.

The pet nutraceuticals market is poised for substantial growth, with its size projected to reach USD 6.26 billion by 2026, an increase from USD 5.84 billion in 2025. Looking further ahead, projections for 2031 estimate a market value of USD 8.84 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% during 2026-2031.

Strong market expansion is driven by the ongoing trend of pet humanization, increasing veterinary support for functional ingredients, and the growing consumer inclination to prioritize preventive pet care as an essential expenditure. Notably, there is heightened demand for premium products targeting joint mobility, weight management, cognitive health, and digestive balance. This demand is propelled by ingredient innovations, such as algae-based omega-3 oils, and the rise of digital subscription models that promote dosing compliance. The competitive landscape remains moderate, with established pet food companies expanding their wellness offerings and niche supplement producers accelerating product development cycles.

Humanization of Pets Drives Functional Nutrition Demand

Pet owners increasingly treat their pets following human health paradigms, prompting demand for nutraceuticals that align with human dietary trends. This shift is evident as 41% of U.S. consumers purchased pet supplements in 2022. The humanization trend extends into targeted wellness solutions, covering joint mobility, cognitive function, and digestive health. The premium product positioning emerges less price-sensitive when considered as preventive healthcare rather than optional treats. Millennials and Gen Z consumers, approaching peak pet ownership years with higher disposable incomes, demonstrate a willingness to invest in pet wellness.

Rising Incidence of Pet Obesity and Chronic Diseases

The growing prevalence of obesity-related conditions among pets has spurred demand for nutraceuticals focused on weight management and metabolic health. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, over 50% of dogs and cats in developed markets are overweight or obese, leading to increased veterinary recommendations for metabolic-supporting supplements. Furthermore, chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and digestive disorders highlight the necessity for nutraceuticals, positioning them as complementary to pharmaceutical interventions and enabling premium pricing models and repeat purchases.

Fragmented Regulatory Definitions Across Regions

The lack of uniform global standards for classifying pet nutraceuticals poses compliance challenges that hinder multi-region product launches and elevate regulatory costs. While the FDA's recent guidance seeks to clarify distinctions between pet foods and drugs, significant gaps remain in defining functional ingredients and health claims. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and various Asia-Pacific markets have distinct frameworks that require separate regulatory submissions, impacting smaller companies and limiting innovation.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:

Premiumization Elevates Spend on Wellness Products

Tele-Veterinary Platforms Push Nutraceutical Subscriptions

Premium Pricing Limits Uptake in Developing Markets

Segment Analysis

Vitamins and minerals dominate the pet nutraceuticals market, accounting for 26.35% of the market size in 2025, due to their established safety profiles and broad acceptance across multiple health applications. This segment, benefiting from decades of human nutritional research, shows the fastest growth at a 7.90% CAGR through 2031.

Geography Analysis

North America leads the global market, with a 44.10% share in 2025, supported by high pet ownership rates and advanced regulatory frameworks. Europe holds a significant share, driven by regulatory leadership and sustainability trends. In Africa, the highest growth rate of 8.75% CAGR through 2031 reflects early-stage market development and increased awareness of nutritional health benefits.

