Global Mass Spectrometry Market Set to Reach USD 10.56 Billion by 2031: Asia-Pacific's Double-Digit Growth Underscores Emerging Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is segmented by Technology, Component, Application, and Geography, with market forecasts provided in terms of USD.

The Mass Spectrometry market is projected to expand from USD 7.16 billion in 2025 to USD 10.56 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.68% from 2026-2031. Key drivers include increased biologics characterization, rigorous food-safety regulations, advanced AI data analytics, miniaturized point-of-care systems, and multi-omics funding.

North America remains dominant due to its established research ecosystem and regulatory framework, while Asia-Pacific's growth signals a geographical shift. The industry is moving towards integrating software with hardware to meet demands for real-time, high-throughput insights. Challenges persist with capital limitations in developing countries and a skills shortage, necessitating innovative financing and training solutions.

Evolving Biologics & Large-Molecule Characterization Needs

Ultra-high-resolution instruments are increasingly demanded as pharmaceutical companies focus on monoclonal antibodies and cell-based therapies. The market favors hybrid platforms for intricate protein workflows. Streamlining post-translational modification mapping and preserving higher-order structures are critical for capturing revenue.

Stringent Food-Safety Regulations Accelerating Adoption

The US EPA's classification of PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances in 2024 has prompted widespread adoption of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry upgrades. In Europe, ECHA policies continue to lower detection thresholds, fostering demand for instrument installations and method development. Innovations like E-LEI-MS facilitate instantaneous pesticide identification without sample preparation, drastically cutting analysis time.

Capital-Expenditure Constraints in Academic Facilities

High-end mass spectrometry systems cost from USD 500,000 to USD 1.5 million, with ongoing expenses for maintenance and consumables eating into budgets. These financial barriers hinder upgrade cycles in developing countries' academic facilities, affecting research access and underscoring the need for cost-effective solutions.

Other Key Factors Analyzed:

Demand for Miniaturization & High-Throughput Screening in Clinical Diagnostics

Increased Multi-omics Research Funding

Experienced Mass-Spectrometrists Shortage in Emerging Markets

Segment Analysis

Hybrid models represented 46.15% of the mass spectrometry market share in 2025, while MALDI-TOF platforms are expected to grow at a 10.88% CAGR through 2031. MALDI-TOF's rapid microorganism identification significantly reduces diagnostic times, thereby decreasing hospital expenses. Advances like MALDI HiPLEX-IHC facilitate high-resolution protein imaging for oncology research. Integration with machine learning streamlines spectral-fingerprint databases, meeting increasing scalability demands.

Geography Analysis

North America held a 34.65% market share in 2025, bolstered by NIH funding, a robust biotech sector, and strict environmental regulations. The US EPA's PFAS mandates drive constant equipment updates. Asia-Pacific anticipates a 9.92% CAGR, fueled by China's venture-backed miniaturized devices and India's and South Korea's CDMO expansions. Europe remains stable, driven by stringent EFSA and EMA regulations. Middle East & Africa and South America show growth through GCC health initiatives and Brazil's agrochemical monitoring.

Companies Covered:

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Bruker

Shimadzu

Danaher

PerkinElmer

LECO

JEOL Ltd.

Hitachi

MKS Instruments (Extrel)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Advion Inc.

Kore Technology Ltd.

Analytik Jena GmbH

Rigaku

Teledyne FLIR (FLIR Systems)

TOFWERK AG

Hiden Analytical Ltd.

OI Analytical

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Technological Outlook

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Technology

5.2 By Component

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Geography



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment



