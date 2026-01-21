Dark Fiber Network Market to Surge from USD 6.90 Billion in 2025 to USD 21.88 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dark Fiber Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fiber (Single Mode, Multi-mode), Network (Metro, Long-haul), Material (Glass, Plastic), Application (Telecom, Oil & Gas, BFSI, Medical), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dark fiber network market, valued at USD 6.90 billion in 2025, is anticipated to surge to USD 21.88 billion by 2033, marking a substantial CAGR of 15.9% from 2026 to 2033. As organizations focus on sustainable and efficient communication solutions, the demand for high internet bandwidth continues to escalate, driving market expansion globally. Organizations dependent on internet connectivity are embracing these networks for their advantages, including reduced latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security.

Currently, dark fiber cables, installed but not activated by providers, play a crucial role. Network service providers are leasing these unused cables. Historically, during the telecom boom in the late 90s, extensive fiber networks were laid, resulting in today's available dark fiber. The telecom downturn at the turn of the century led to these infrastructures being sold at low prices, yet they are now witnessing renewed interest due to the rise of mobile data usage and the advent of 5G technology.

Telecom service providers are investing in and developing dark fiber networks to meet the increased bandwidth demands from mobile users and cable operators transitioning to HD video. Pricing in the U.S. varies based on routes and locations, influenced by factors such as market competition and construction costs. Metro-area dark fiber tends to be pricier than long-haul routes due to higher demand, though urban areas with fiber surplus see occasional price drops.

Global Dark Fiber Network Market Report Segmentation

This report predicts revenue growth across global, regional, and national levels, analyzing industry trends and segmenting the market based on fiber type, network, material, application, and region:

Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Single Mode

Multi-mode

Step-index Multimode Fiber

Graded-index Multimode Fiber

Network Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Metro

Long-haul

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Glass

Plastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Railway

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $21.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Dark Fiber Network market report include:

AT&T Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Comcast Corporation

Consolidated Communications

GTT Communications, Inc.

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC

Zayo Group, LLC

Microscan

