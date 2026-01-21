Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) Market Forecast Report 2026-2031 - Hybrid-Work Security Drives Demand for Shorter Device Lifecycles and Quantum-Resistant Technology

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hardware as a service (HaaS) market, valued at USD 120.54 billion in 2025, is projected to surge to USD 525.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 27.82% from 2026-2031. This remarkable growth is a result of enterprises transitioning from capital-heavy hardware purchases to subscription-based models. The shift, accelerated by hybrid-work security mandates and the flexibility favored by CFOs, is evident as leasing surpassed purchasing for 54% of U.S. equipment acquisitions in 2024.

Enterprises Shift CapEx to OpEx with Subscriptions

Subscription models are freeing capital for strategic projects, as demonstrated by Dell APEX customers who report a 50% reduction in help-desk load. In fast-evolving sectors, these models serve as hedges against technological obsolescence.

Shortened Device Lifecycle and Security Requirements

The move to distributed work environments demands more frequent device refresh cycles, now compressed to under four years. Innovative solutions like HP's quantum-resistant firmware highlight the embedded security premium in today's device turnover.

Challenges in SME Adoption

Despite the benefits, SME adoption remains slow due to a lack of financial expertise and resources needed to evaluate subscription propositions. However, efforts by providers and government incentives are helping bridge this gap.

Key Drivers and Restraints

In addition to capital flexibility, factors such as venture capital securitization and government incentives are pushing the HaaS market forward. Yet, challenges like vendor lock-in pose potential barriers.

Segment Analysis

Device-as-a-Service held 31.74% market share in 2025, while Robot-as-a-Service shows the fastest growth at a 29.35% CAGR, driven by small-factory automation initiatives. The demand for GPU-as-a-Service is also expanding rapidly with the increase in AI workloads, showing significant growth from USD 4.31 billion in 2025 to a projected USD 49.84 billion by 2031.

Geographical Insights

North America, holding a 41.72% market share in 2025, continues to dominate due to advanced leasing ecosystems and incentives for domestic production. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth rate of 19.15% CAGR, with robust subscription pipelines in countries like China and India. Europe's growth trajectory is being shaped by circular-economy regulations that align with service-based ownership models.

