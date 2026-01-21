Pharma Hub and Patient Access Support Service Market Analysis Report by Service Type, Service Delivery Type and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Hub and Patient Access Support Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type, Service Delivery Type and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pharma hub and patient access support service market is on a significant growth trajectory, with a market size estimated at USD 3.24 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% between 2025 and 2033. This expansion responds to an increasing demand for advanced medicine management across various specialties and rare & orphan diseases, driving the creation of a patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.

Complexities on the payer side, including prior authorizations, specialty drug formularies, and heightened claim denials, are steering manufacturers towards outsourcing patient onboarding processes. This trend enhances verification solutions and copay/cost-assistance management, elevating the role of dedicated hub providers. The surge in high-cost therapies for specialty and rare diseases from 2021 to 2024 has cemented the need for robust pharma hubs and patient access support services.

Noteworthy is the U.S. FDA's approval of 37 novel drugs in 2022, with approximately 54% targeting rare diseases. The momentum continued in 2023, with 55 new drugs approved, over half dedicated to rare diseases. Costly therapies like Hemgenix, priced at about USD 3.5 million per dose, and Leqembi, with an annual cost of USD 26,500, underscore the financial and administrative challenges confronting patients and highlight the growing investment in digital hub platforms, benefit verification systems, and patient support programs from pharmaceutical companies.

Strategic initiatives are pivotal to market growth. For instance, in November 2023, Docquity expanded its DocquityCare PAP in Thailand, introducing five PAPs and supporting 250 health care professionals and 100 hospitals to enhance oncological care and treat other life-critical conditions.

