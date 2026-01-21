Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables Market 2026-2031: Revenues Set to Reach USD 10.13 Billion by 2031 Driven by Vision 2030's Food-Security Initiatives

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report is segmented by Produce Type (Fruits & Vegetables). The report includes detailed analyses such as production, consumption, export, import, and price trends. Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (Metric Tons).

The Saudi Arabia fruits and vegetables market is on a growth trajectory, with an estimated value of USD 7.53 billion by 2026, rising from USD 7.1 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 10.13 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is underpinned by Vision 2030's food-security initiatives, a youthful population, and substantial investments in agriculture.

Saudi Arabia remains heavily reliant on imports, sourcing 80-85% of its fresh produce externally. However, with annual investments of SAR 20 billion (USD 5.3 billion) in controlled-environment farming, cold-chain enhancements, and desalinated-water initiatives, domestic production is gaining momentum while post-harvest losses decline. Online grocery shopping, bolstered by a 95% smartphone penetration, expands access to premium products, fueling market expansion. Regulatory improvements by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and modernization efforts by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) aim to enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce import reliance, and bolster domestic fresh produce capabilities.

Saudi Arabia Fruits and Vegetables Market Trends and Insights

Government Food-Security Incentives: With a target of 40% vegetable self-sufficiency by 2030, incentives include subsidies covering half of greenhouse construction costs and low-interest loans to promote technology upgrades. The National Food Security Strategy emphasizes import substitution, with subsidies covering substantial greenhouse construction and operational expenses. The Saudi Agricultural Development Fund offers low-interest loans that foster technology adoption among smaller producers, promoting fresh produce self-sufficiency.

High Capital Cost of Climate-Controlled Facilities: Initial investments in advanced cultivation systems pose challenges, particularly for small and medium-scale producers who may lack financing options. Operational complexities and maintenance requirements add further costs, complicating ROI calculations without established market access.

Segment Analysis: Vegetables dominated the market share in 2025 at 59.40%, with fruits comprising 40.60%. Fruits are anticipated to grow at a 6.25% CAGR, driven by premium berries, citrus, and exotic varieties. Domestic growers focus on staples like tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, while controlled environments add high-margin leafy greens and herbs. Retailers leverage expanded assortments during cooler months and rely on imports during extreme heat, aligning with government self-sufficiency targets that encourage greenhouse investment.

