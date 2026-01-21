Food Allergen Testing Market Report 2026-2031 | Europe Leads in Food Allergen Testing Market with 34.21% Share for 2025 | Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific Show Promising Growth at 9.86% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Allergen Testing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food allergen testing market, poised to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2026 to USD 1.49 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.27%, faces increasing regulatory scrutiny and rising recall costs.

The push for harmonized reference-dose rules fuels demand, while cross-border trade and consumer preferences for clean labels expand testing needs across the supply chain. Laboratories are adopting advanced platforms like multiplex-PCR and mass-spectrometry for better quantification limits, with AI tools reducing turnaround times and false positives. However, high instrument costs and complex protocols limit smaller manufacturers, providing opportunities for contract labs and rapid test-kit vendors.

Global Food Allergen Testing Market Trends and Insights

Surge in food recalls and brand-risk costs : Allergic reactions caused by undeclared allergens are driven by more frequent and costly food recalls. The UK reported a 10% rise in undeclared allergen recalls in 2024. The FDA's new traceability requirements in 2026 will increase allergen control visibility, urging manufacturers to adopt proactive testing over reactive recalls. In foodservice, establishments face high risk, prompting demand for rapid, on-site allergen screening solutions.

: Allergic reactions caused by undeclared allergens are driven by more frequent and costly food recalls. The UK reported a 10% rise in undeclared allergen recalls in 2024. The FDA's new traceability requirements in 2026 will increase allergen control visibility, urging manufacturers to adopt proactive testing over reactive recalls. In foodservice, establishments face high risk, prompting demand for rapid, on-site allergen screening solutions. Tightening allergen labeling laws and enforcement : Regulatory harmonization across markets pressures companies to exceed traditional labeling, ensuring compliance with manufacturing and verification protocols. Enhanced FDA validation requirements and USDA's allergen verification programs exemplify growing regulatory insistence. For multinationals navigating diverse markets, European frameworks remain stringent, while emerging markets adapt to international standards to penetrate premium marketplaces.

: Regulatory harmonization across markets pressures companies to exceed traditional labeling, ensuring compliance with manufacturing and verification protocols. Enhanced FDA validation requirements and USDA's allergen verification programs exemplify growing regulatory insistence. For multinationals navigating diverse markets, European frameworks remain stringent, while emerging markets adapt to international standards to penetrate premium marketplaces. High cost of testing technologies: Advanced allergen testing solutions pose financial barriers, especially for small-to-medium manufacturers. Costs exceed USD 500,000 per system, with additional expenses amplifying the burden. This results in a bifurcated landscape where large corporations conduct in-house testing, while smaller players rely on contract services, facing delays during peak periods. Emerging markets remain cost-sensitive, depending on international labs due to limited domestic capability.

Segment Analysis

Immunoassay technologies retain a 57.62% market share due to reliability and compliance. PCR methods are expanding at an 8.12% CAGR, particularly suitable for multi-allergen testing. Mass-spectrometry is increasingly used for confirmatory testing in processed foods. Emerging technologies, such as nanobiosensors, promise enhanced detection limits but face regulatory approval challenges.

Geography Analysis

Europe leads with a 34.21% market share, attributed to robust regulatory standards and advanced infrastructure. Asia-Pacific's 9.86% CAGR is fueled by regulatory updates in China and India. North America's growth is technology-driven rather than regulatory. South America and MEA present opportunities, albeit hindered by limited local capabilities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Eurofins Scientific SE

SGS SA

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas SA

ALS Limited

Merieux NutriSciences

Neogen Corporation

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Crystal Chem Inc.

Romer Labs Division GmbH

R-Biopharm AG

Hygiena LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Charm Sciences Inc.

Danaher Corp. (Cepheid / SCIEX)

Agilent Technologies Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

AsureQuality Ltd.

TUV SUD AG

TUV Nord AG

TUV Rheinland Group

