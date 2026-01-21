Newborn Screening Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033: Focus on Instruments and Reagents & Assay Kits, Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme-Based Assays, DNA Assays, Electrophoresis

The newborn screening market offers significant opportunities driven by rising neonatal populations and congenital disease prevalence, enhanced by government support and technological advancements. Key growth drivers include increased consumer awareness and innovations in screening technologies.

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Newborn Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments and Reagents & Assay Kits), Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme-Based Assays, DNA Assays, Electrophoresis), Test Type and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global newborn screening market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 900.63 million in 2024 to USD 1.79 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2033. Key factors driving this growth include an increasing neonatal population, rising congenital disease prevalence in newborns, heightened consumer awareness, and supportive governmental initiatives.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world anticipates approximately 132.4 million births in 2024. The World Health Organization reports that congenital disorders impact about 6% of all births globally. An in-depth study on congenital disabilities highlighted a significant number of children living with these conditions, a trend linked to technological advancements in screening methodologies. For example, Revvity, Inc. launched the EONIS Q system in November 2023, which enhances laboratory capabilities for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) testing in newborns.

Notably, congenital disorders are implicated in 240,000 newborn deaths annually within the first 28 days and significantly contribute to child mortality rates among those aged one month to five years. A study from Indian Pediatrics identifies congenital hypothyroidism and metabolic abnormalities with considerable prevalence in India, underscoring the growing need for efficient screening protocols, potentially accelerating market progress by 2030.

Globally, governmental programs and initiatives are setting a conducive stage for newborn screening market enhancement. Programs like the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) pilot, which involved 100,000 babies in 2023, highlight genomic innovations in early screening. Collaborations, such as Illumina's involvement in international genomic investigations, emphasize the global commitment to advancing neonatal health through innovative screening methods.

The demand for newborn screening procedures is anticipated to be further amplified by advancements in technology, enabling the identification of up to 29 potential disorders, including galactosemia, phenylketonuria, and congenital hypothyroidism. Moreover, the CDC's introduction of advanced genetic disease diagnostics exemplifies strides in improving screening accuracy and reliability.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$900.63 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$1790 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Newborn Screening Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

  • Market Segmentation and Scope
  • Market Lineage Outlook
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers Analysis
  • Market Restraint Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTLE Analysis
  • Pipeline Analysis

Companies Featured

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Masimo
  • Waters Corporation
  • Natus Medical
  • Trivitron Healthcare
  • GE Lifesciences
  • PerkinElmer Inc
  • AB SCIEX
  • Demand A/S
  • Parseq LAB
  • Otodynamics
  • Zentech
  • Centogene

Global Newborn Screening Market Report Segmentation 2021-2033

  • Product Outlook: Instruments, Reagents
  • Technology Outlook: Tandem mass spectrometry, Pulse oximetry, Enzyme-based assay, DNA assay, Electrophoresis, Others
  • Test Type Outlook: Dry blood spot test, CCHD, Hearing screen
  • Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA)

