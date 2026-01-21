HPV Testing and Pap Test Market 2026-2031: Self-Collection Grows 11% Annually, Potentially Reaching Parity by 2031, Driven by Patient Preference and Health Equity Goals

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HPV Testing and Pap Test - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Test Type, Sample Collection Method, Product & Service, Application, End User, and Geography segmentation are detailed, with market forecasts provided in USD.

The HPV Testing and Pap Test market, valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2025, is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 12.21 billion by 2031. This growth, at a CAGR of 10.06%, is driven by transitions to primary HPV screening as the norm, regulatory endorsement for self-collection, and alignment with WHO's 90-70-90 elimination targets.

As guidelines rapidly evolve, AI-enabled cytology and DNA-methylation biomarkers enhance test accuracy and throughput, addressing challenges in low-resource settings. While HPV vaccination presents future volume hurdles, immediate demand is robust due to insufficient screening coverage, particularly noted in regions with sub-50% participation. The post-2024 FDA mandate on laboratory-developed tests intensifies consolidation pressures, favoring vendors able to manage increased compliance.

Increasing Cervical Cancer Incidence

The WHO's recent data underscores cervical cancer's global impact, with over 661,044 new cases recorded in 2022. Sub-Saharan Africa's screening stands at a mere 4%, indicating underserved populations. Chinese policy aims for 70% screening coverage by 2030, potentially requiring 400 million tests. India's initiatives are motivated by the projected 1.5 million DALYs in 2025, highlighting the demand for robust diagnostic approaches.

Shift to Primary HPV Testing

Adoption of DNA-based HPV testing as a first-line screening measure is gaining traction globally, with evidence showing over 95% sensitivity for CIN2+ compared to Pap cytology's 53%. As Ontario and British Columbia transition from Pap tests to HPV screening, laboratories invest in advanced PCR platforms to meet demand.

HPV Vaccination Impact

Vaccination efforts reduce long-term screening needs, as illustrated by declining CIN2-3 lesions and cervical cancer rates in vaccinated groups across the U.S., England, and Germany. Despite this, the immediate need for testing remains, especially in non-immunized populations.

Key Market Drivers and Restraints

Increased adoption of self-collection kits

Government-driven screening programs

Regulatory and reimbursement challenges

Segment Analysis

The HPV testing market is expected to grow at a 10.88% CAGR, eventually surpassing cytology despite Pap tests' 2025 market dominance (52.78%). HPV assays are projected to reach USD 6.62 billion by 2031, fueled by mandates in Canada, the U.K., and Australia. Dual workflows continue, with co-testing strategies persisting alongside transition.

AI applications in liquid-based cytology enhance accuracy with minimal additional staffing. Conventional Paps may see reduced roles as PCR initiatives expand. Multiplex HPV genotyping panels offer increased clinical value amidst declining Pap volumes.

By 2025, 68.95% of market share relates to clinician-collected samples; however, self-collection shows substantial annual growth of 11.02%, potentially reaching parity by 2031. This shift is supported by strong patient preferences and equity objectives.

Urine and blood-based sampling techniques are under exploration, with potential for use in remote areas. Supporting self-sampling efforts are mail-order logistics, telehealth, and automated reporting systems.

Companies Covered in the Report:

Roche

Beckton Dickinson

QIAGEN

Hologic

Abbott Laboratories

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Seegene

bioMerieux

Cepheid (Danaher)

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Norchip AS

DaAn Gene Co., Ltd.

DiaCarta Inc.

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

SelfScreen B.V.

Femasys Inc.

