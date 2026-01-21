$74.46 Bn Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2033: Rising Demand for Temperature-sensitive Pharmaceuticals, Stringent Drug Storage and Transportation Regulations

Key market opportunities include rising demand for temperature-sensitive drug logistics driven by biologics and vaccine expansion, stringent storage regulations, and logistics outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies. Growing needs for specialized solutions in personalized medicine also present significant growth potential.

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopharmaceutical cold chain third party logistics market size was estimated at USD 30.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 74.46 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.54% from 2025 to 2033.

This market growth is due to the rising demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, stringent drug storage and transportation regulatory requirements, and the global expansion of biologics and vaccine distribution.



In addition, increasing outsourcing of logistics services by pharmaceutical companies is further driving market expansion. Furthermore, increasing demand for biologics, vaccines, and temperature-sensitive drugs has significantly expanded the need for reliable cold chain logistics solutions. Biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and recombinant proteins, require stringent temperature control, typically between 2C and 8C, with some requiring ultra-low storage at -70C or lower-to maintain their efficacy.

Moreover, the growing trend towards personalized medicine has further boosted the need for specialized logistics solutions to ensure product integrity throughout the supply chain.

This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this report, the analyst has segmented the global biopharmaceutical cold chain third party logistics market based on service, temperature range, and region.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$30.59 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$74.46 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

  • Market Lineage Outlook
  • Parent Market Outlook
  • Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
  • Market Trends and Outlook
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Driver Analysis
  • Market Restraint Analysis
  • Technological Landscape
  • Pricing Model Analysis
  • Industry Analysis Tools
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Companies Featured

  • Cardinal Health
  • DHL Group
  • Agility
  • SF Express
  • Kinesis Medical B.V.
  • United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
  • Barrett Distribution
  • Cencora
  • DB Schenker
  • FedEx
  • KUEHNE + NAGEL
  • Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
  • Freight Logistics Solutions

Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market Report Segmentation

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Transportation
  • Warehousing & Storage
  • Packaging Solutions
  • Monitoring & Visibility Solutions
  • Inventory Management
  • Others

Temperature Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Frozen
  • Ultra-frozen/Deep-Frozen
  • Cryogenic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

