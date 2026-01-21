$74.46 Bn Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2033: Rising Demand for Temperature-sensitive Pharmaceuticals, Stringent Drug Storage and Transportation Regulations

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopharmaceutical cold chain third party logistics market size was estimated at USD 30.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 74.46 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.54% from 2025 to 2033.

This market growth is due to the rising demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, stringent drug storage and transportation regulatory requirements, and the global expansion of biologics and vaccine distribution.







In addition, increasing outsourcing of logistics services by pharmaceutical companies is further driving market expansion. Furthermore, increasing demand for biologics, vaccines, and temperature-sensitive drugs has significantly expanded the need for reliable cold chain logistics solutions. Biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and recombinant proteins, require stringent temperature control, typically between 2C and 8C, with some requiring ultra-low storage at -70C or lower-to maintain their efficacy.



Moreover, the growing trend towards personalized medicine has further boosted the need for specialized logistics solutions to ensure product integrity throughout the supply chain.



This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this report, the analyst has segmented the global biopharmaceutical cold chain third party logistics market based on service, temperature range, and region.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $74.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Cardinal Health

DHL Group

Agility

SF Express

Kinesis Medical B.V.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Barrett Distribution

Cencora

DB Schenker

FedEx

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Freight Logistics Solutions

Global Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Third Party Logistics Market Report Segmentation

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Transportation

Warehousing & Storage

Packaging Solutions

Monitoring & Visibility Solutions

Inventory Management

Others

Temperature Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Frozen

Ultra-frozen/Deep-Frozen

Cryogenic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

