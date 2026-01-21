Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Mobile and On-demand Dental Clinics Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report provides country-level forecasts and the latest industry trend analyses from 2021 to 2033. Segmentation is structured by delivery modality, service, and region.
The U.S. mobile and on-demand dental clinics market is anticipated to significantly grow, reaching USD 1.99 billion by 2033 from an estimated USD 0.98 billion in 2024. This increase, at a promising CAGR of 8.06% from 2025 to 2033, is spurred by the mounting need for accessible dental care in underserved areas. Rural and low-income urban regions, where conventional dental facilities are less common, are driving this uptick in demand.
Coupled with the necessity for cost-effective and approachable primary care options, the rapid integration of telemedicine has fueled the expansion of mobile healthcare units. The sector is also bolstered by strong governmental support and financial initiatives aimed at amplifying mobile dental services.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1.99 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
- 1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
- 1.2. Market Definitions
- 1.3. Information Procurement
- 1.4. Information Analysis
- 1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
- 1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
- 1.7. List of Secondary Sources
- 1.8. Research Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
- 2.1. Market Snapshot
- 2.2. Segmental Snapshot
- 2.3. Competitive Insights Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
- 3.1. Market Lineage
- 3.2. U.S. Mobile & on-demand Dental Clinics Market- Market Dynamics
- 3.3. Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario
- 3.4. Business Environmental Tools Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Mobile & on-demand Dental Clinics Market: Delivery Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis
- 4.1. U.S. Mobile & on-demand Dental Clinics Market, by Delivery Modality: Key Takeaways
- 4.2. Delivery Modality Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
Chapter 5. U.S. Mobile & on-demand Dental Clinics Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
- 5.1. U.S. Mobile & on-demand Dental Clinics Market, by Service: Key Takeaways
- 5.2. Service Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
Chapter 6. U.S. Mobile & on-demand Dental Clinics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
- 6.1. U.S. Mobile & on-demand Dental Clinics Market, by Regional: Key Takeaways
- 6.2. Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
- 7.1. Company Categorization
- 7.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024
- 7.3. Strategy Mapping
- 7.4. Company Profiles
- Enable Dental, Inc.
- Kare Mobile Incorporated
- Floss Bar
- Jet Dental
- Tooth Fairy Mobile
- UCare's Mobile Dental Clinic
- Zufall Health Center, Inc.
- Dentulu, Inc.
- Kool Smiles
- The Mobile Dental
- The TeleDentists
