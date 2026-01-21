Military Vehicle Electrification Research Report 2026: $15.86 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The military vehicle electrification market is surging forward with impressive growth, expected to expand from $8.01 billion in 2025 to $9.27 billion in 2026, marking a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This growth is fueled by modernization initiatives aiming to enhance onboard power generation, the rising demand for reduced fuel dependency, and the integration of hybrid powertrains to boost vehicle endurance.

Looking ahead, the market's momentum is set to continue, reaching $15.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.4%. Key drivers include the growing need for high-power electric systems, the expansion of electric and hybrid platforms across various military vehicle categories, and notable advancements in fast-charging and energy storage for battlefield applications. The drive towards low-emission technologies is also strengthened by defense investments fulfilling sustainability mandates.

A key trend is the shift towards electrification as a cost-effective alternative, driven by rising fuel prices that render traditional internal combustion engines less viable. A striking example is the spike in median fuel costs reported by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in 2024 compared to 2023, emphasizing electrification's appeal for military organizations.

Industry leaders are investing heavily in technological advancements. In February 2024, ST Engineering unveiled a Hybrid-Electric 35-ton Armored Fighting Vehicle, featuring a hybrid-electric drive kit optimized for enhanced situational awareness and AI-driven software integrations. Similarly, Parker Hannifin Corporation's acquisition of Curtis Instruments, Inc. in September 2025 underscores a strategic push towards integrating advanced control systems for next-generation electrification solutions.

North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Despite challenges posed by tariffs impacting components like batteries and traction systems, these provoke local manufacturing and R&D investments, offering strategic advantages.

Major players such as BAE Systems plc, Textron Inc., General Motors Company, and Oshkosh Corporation drive the market, continuously enhancing military-specific standards and technologies.

The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, detailing market statistics, trends, sector opportunities, and competitive landscapes. This comprehensive analysis offers insights into the current and future scenarios of the military vehicle electrification industry, ensuring a strategic guide for stakeholders aiming to thrive in this dynamic sector.

Report Overview:

Technologies Covered: Hybrid, Fully Electric

Hybrid, Fully Electric Operations: Manned, Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous

Manned, Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous Platforms: Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles

Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles Systems: Power Generation, Cooling, Energy Storage, Traction Drive, Power Conversion

Power Generation, Cooling, Energy Storage, Traction Drive, Power Conversion Cited Companies: Key industry players include BAE Systems plc, Textron Inc., General Motors, and more. geographical focus on regions includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BAE Systems plc

Arquus

Leonardo S.p.A.

Textron Inc.

General Motors Company

Oshkosh Corporation

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

AM General LLC

Nikola Corporation

Alke S.r.l.

Aselsan A.S.

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd.

Flensberg Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH

Kongsberg Gruppen

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S.

Rheinmetall AG

Ricardo plc

Siemens AG

Tata Motors Limited

RTX Corporation

Thales Group

UQM Technologies Inc.

Visedo Oy

Wrightspeed Inc.

XALT Energy LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlu8ci

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment