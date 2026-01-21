India Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Technology Market 2026-2031: High-Capex ZLD Facilities Draw Strategic Investment in India

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Technology - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Water and Wastewater Treatment Technology (WWT) market is on a rapid growth path, expanding from USD 2.73 billion in 2025 to an anticipated USD 2.99 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2031, showcasing a CAGR of 9.59% between 2026 and 2031.

Factors driving this growth include rapid urbanization, stricter discharge norms, and increased corporate sustainability initiatives which have amplified the need for advanced purification, reuse, and recycling solutions. The market is further bolstered by Zero-Liquid-Discharge (ZLD) regulations propelling industries towards high-recovery membrane technologies.

Federal initiatives such as AMRUT 2.0 and the Swachh Bharat Mission have directed significant funding into municipal plant operations focused on tertiary reuse. Persisting freshwater scarcity, with per-capita availability dropping below 1,500 m annually, underscores the need for desalination and decentralized systems. This scenario positions the water treatment market as a critical component for industry compliance and brand enhancement.

Market Trends and Insights

The reduction in per-capita freshwater reserves to 1,486 m annually marks India as water-stressed internationally. Approximately 70% of surface water sources show contamination, necessitating enhanced treatment capabilities. High-recovery reverse-osmosis systems, achieving up to 80% water reclamation, are in demand in sectors like refineries and pharmaceuticals. Initiatives like the Indian Multinational Conglomerate (ITC)'s basin-restoration have demonstrated potential, creating surpluses in previously deficit basins. Such trends fuel demand for modular ZLD systems, advanced filtration, and smart leak-detection technologies.

Mandatory Zero-Liquid-Discharge Legislation

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has intensified ZLD enforcement, particularly affecting the chemical, dye, and pharmaceutical industries, creating a multi-billion-dollar compliance market. Significant investments are highlighted by Hindustan Unilever achieving ZLD compliance in most of its factories. Contracts for integrated ZLD trains illustrate growing complexity and scale. Compliance costs vary significantly, making strategic investments in this sector a priority.

High Capex and O&M Costs

The financial outlays for advanced treatment facilities remain substantial, with ZLD capabilities demanding significant initial and ongoing investments. However, green-building methodologies, such as those employed by Oberoi Realty, can reduce lifecycle costs by 15-25%. Modular approaches and performance-based leasing options are gradually lowering entry barriers.

Additional Drivers and Challenges:

Swachh Bharat and AMRUT 2.0 initiatives boost funding for tertiary reuse.

Corporate ESG-linked financing focuses on wastewater recycling goals.

Challenges include fragmented municipal procurement and delayed payment cycles.

Segment Analysis

Treatment Equipment accounts for the majority of the market share. Technologies like reverse-osmosis achieve high recovery rates in industrial installations, with advanced systems supporting environmental specifications. The segment of Process Control Equipment and Pumps is expanding rapidly, driven by innovations in energy efficiency and predictive maintenance technologies. The digitalization of water treatment aligns this market with Industry 4.0 advancements.

Companies Featured in the Report:

Aquatech

Deccan Water Treatment Pvt. Ltd.

DuPont

Ecolab

Hitachi India

IEI

Mott MacDonald

NETSOL WATER SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

Siemens

Thermax Limited

Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited

Veolia

WABAG

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6n8esu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.