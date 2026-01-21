Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Research Report 2026: $21.83 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The bulletproof armored vehicle market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $14.41 billion in 2025 to $15.69 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

This upward trend is driven by advancements in technologies such as ballistic glass and windows for enhanced occupant safety, the development of run-flat tire systems that ensure mobility under duress, and the integration of armored panels to fortify structural integrity. Additionally, the increasing demand for such vehicles among military and law enforcement agencies has propelled market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $21.83 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Key drivers of this growth include the demand for lightweight, high-strength ballistic materials and the expansion of modular and customizable designs. Moreover, the integration of smart sensors and surveillance systems, alongside a focus on energy-efficient and hybrid armored platforms, are notable trends in the sector. Applications are broadening beyond VIP and defense to encompass high-risk security operations, with an emphasis on multi-layered ballistic protection, lightweight armor for better mobility, and modular kits for adaptable threat response.

Global security concerns are a significant catalyst for the rising demand for bulletproof armored vehicles. Heightened geopolitical tensions and the prevalence of threats such as terrorism and civil unrest are promoting a surge in demand for secure transportation options. A notable example is a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies highlighting a 37% increase in deaths from violent incidents globally between mid-2023 and mid-2024. This trend underscores the market's importance in providing safety in volatile regions.

Key industry players are investing in advanced driving technologies to enhance the operational efficiency of armored vehicles. A notable development is the launch of INKAS's Armored Lexus GX 550, which combines superior driving technologies with discreet ballistic protection. This model features bullet-resistant steel, armored glass, and INKAS's run-flat technology, allowing continued operation despite tire damage.

In strategic business moves, John Cockerill, a Belgium-based industrial engineering firm, acquired Arquus in July 2024 to strengthen its defense sector footprint by leveraging Arquus's expertise in military vehicles. This acquisition reflects the market's dynamism and the ongoing consolidation among industry leaders.

The bulletproof armored vehicle market showcases a broad array of entities, including BMW AG, BRABUS GmbH, Centigon Security Group SAS, and INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing Inc., to name a few. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth. The regions encompassed in market analyses include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market challenges such as shifting trade relations and tariffs are impacting production costs and procurement, particularly in regions relying on imported materials. Tariffs on armor-grade steel and ballistic materials have particularly affected SUVs and tactical vehicles. However, these challenges also offer opportunities for regional manufacturers to enhance local production capabilities, reducing dependency on imports.

Overall, the bulletproof armored vehicle market presents a comprehensive spectrum of trends, opportunities, and competitive dynamics. The sector is characterized by extensive innovation in vehicle protection technologies and strategic alignments among key market players to address evolving global security needs.

Overview

Market Characteristics: Defines and explains market dimensions, evaluates product and service offerings, highlights innovation trends, and differentiates brands.

Defines and explains market dimensions, evaluates product and service offerings, highlights innovation trends, and differentiates brands. Supply Chain Analysis: Offers an overview of the value chain, detailing key materials, supplier analysis, and competitor listing.

Offers an overview of the value chain, detailing key materials, supplier analysis, and competitor listing. Trends and Strategies: Details market evolution, focusing on digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation.

Details market evolution, focusing on digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation. Regulatory Environment: Discusses regulatory influences, investment flows, and funding trends driving industry growth.

Discusses regulatory influences, investment flows, and funding trends driving industry growth. Market Size Analysis: Tracks historical market growth and forecasts future development, considering AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and economic factors.

Tracks historical market growth and forecasts future development, considering AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and economic factors. TAM and Market Attractiveness: Quantitatively scores and provides strategic insights for decision-makers.

Scope:

Products: Includes SUVs, sedans, pickup trucks, buses, and other types.

Includes SUVs, sedans, pickup trucks, buses, and other types. Materials and Armor: Steel, aluminum, composites; ballistic and blast-resistant armor.

Steel, aluminum, composites; ballistic and blast-resistant armor. Protection Levels: Levels B4 to B7.

Levels B4 to B7. End Users: Government, military, private security, law enforcement, and commercial enterprises.

Key Companies: BMW AG, BRABUS GmbH, Centigon Security Group SAS, WELP Armouring GmbH, MSPV Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG)

BRABUS GmbH

Centigon Security Group SAS

WELP Armouring GmbH

MSPV Inc.

Shell Special Vehicles LLC

ArmorMax International LLC

Alpine Armoring Inc.

Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring Fz LLC.

Armored Group LLC

JCBL Armouring Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing Inc.

Armortek International Inc.

Streit Group

SVI Engineering Ltd.

Laggar Industries Ltd.

Troy Armoring LLC

Double Star (Shanghai) Co. Inc.

Secured Armored Vehicles LLC

AddArmor LLC

