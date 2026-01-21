Silica Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Competition Strategies, Growth Forecasts Worldwide (2026-2031)

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silica - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silica market is poised for substantial growth, with projections showing an increase from 550.08 million tons in 2025 to 584.79 million tons in 2026, reaching approximately 794.03 million tons by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.31% from 2026 to 2031. This robust expansion emphasizes silica's essential role in various industries, including construction materials, energy-efficient tires, solar glass, and semiconductor substrates.

Several factors contribute to this growth, notably increasing infrastructure investments in Asia-Pacific, the global shift towards low-rolling-resistance tires, and the rapid expansion of photovoltaic (PV) systems, all fueling demand. Suppliers of specialty-grade silica are leveraging high-purity and surface-modified offerings to maintain premium pricing. Despite challenges such as freight cost volatility and occupational health regulations, ongoing investments in bio-based processes and regional beneficiation are expected to bolster the market's resilience.

Robust Demand for Precipitated Silica in Energy-Efficient Green Tires

Low-rolling-resistance tires enhance fuel economy by 3-7%, with European regulations incentivizing increased silica loadings in tire compounds. Premium passenger-car tires now comprise up to 90 phr of precipitated silica, a significant rise from 2020 levels. The trend is echoed in commercial fleets aiming to reduce diesel expenses, while electric-vehicle manufacturers prioritize these tire formulations to increase driving range.

Expansion of Photovoltaic Glass Manufacturing

Every gigawatt of solar power deployment necessitates around 15,000-20,000 tons of ultra-clear silica-based glass. China dominates over 85% of the global PV-glass capacity, integrating new float-glass production lines with silica-beneficiation plants, ensuring superior feedstock quality. Advances in glass purity specifications are driving significant investments in beneficiation processes.

Competitive Pressure from Alternative Fillers

Aluminosilicate and calcium-silicate fillers, providing comparable reinforcement qualities, are offering a competitive edge by being up to 25% less costly than commodity-grade silica. Increased investments in particle-surface treatments are reducing performance disparities, with micronized aluminosilicates gaining market share in cost-conscious construction applications.

Segment Analysis

Crystalline forms, notably quartz, which are essential in concrete, glass, and molds due to their thermal stability and supply chain infrastructure, represent the majority of the market. While tridymite and cristobalite serve niche markets, their intricate phase conversion processes hinder scalability. Amorphous grades, though minor by volume, achieve higher pricing in green tires and high-tech applications. Enhanced environmental regulations are fostering a shift towards engineered amorphous forms to mitigate respirable dust risks.

Geographical Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific leads the global silica market, accounting for a 41% share in 2025, with a projected 8.10% CAGR to 2031. China's substantial consumption is propelled by infrastructural developments and chemical derivatives production, supported by strategic reserves and beneficiation hubs. North America underscores its significance through shale proppant supply, with regional processing centers supporting glass and LNG infrastructure demands. Europe maintains a stable demand for high-purity silica, aligned with automotive and chemical industries, while Eastern European suppliers capitalize on close proximity to major markets and EU sustainability initiatives.

Highlighted Companies

Key industry players featured in this report include AGSCO Corp, AMS Applied Material Solutions, Cabot Corporation, China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co. Ltd, Covia Holdings LLC, Denka Company Limited, Evonik Industries AG, and others.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value and Volume)

5.1 By Type

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.3 By Geography



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AGSCO Corp.

AMS Applied Material Solutions

Cabot Corporation

China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Covia Holdings LLC

Denka Company Limited

Evonik Industries AG

Heraeus Holding

Kemitura Group

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Nouryon

OCI Company Ltd.

QEMETICA

Sibelco

Tokuyama Corporation

U.S. Silica (Apollo Funds)

W.R. Grace and Co.

Wacker Chemie AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkk5th

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.