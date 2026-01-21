Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report 2026-2031 | Green Logistics Act Spurs Digitalization in Japan's 3PL Industry; Warehousing Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the Japan 3PL market by service type, end user, logistics model, and region. It includes extensive value forecasts in USD terms.

The Japan Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market is poised for growth, with an estimated size of USD 38.44 billion by 2026, and projected to reach USD 44.19 billion by 2031, growing at a 2.83% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Significant factors such as driver-overtime regulations, digital transformation initiatives, and ambitious decarbonization goals are reshaping the logistics landscape. Companies are strategically designing their networks to address automation budgets and rising property costs. Retailers, healthcare providers, and semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly demanding integrated solutions that ensure real-time visibility and reduce lead times.

Same-Day/Next-Day E-commerce Culture Forces Retailers to Expand Nationwide

The surging demand for rapid delivery compels retailers to collaborate with 3PL partners possessing extensive networks across Japan. Following Yamato Transport's exit from Amazon's same-day service, companies like Maruwa Transport have ramped up their fleet to capture market share, demonstrating opportunities for agile operators. Retailers are transitioning from isolated inventory models to distributed strategies, leveraging multi-distribution centers to maintain service levels amidst driver-hour restrictions. In congested urban environments, 3PLs deploy micro-fulfillment centers and routing technologies to manage demand fluctuations. As such, comprehensive network coverage is crucial for securing significant e-commerce contracts, enhancing the strategic importance of rapid-response capabilities.

National Supply-Chain Digitalization Mandates

Driven by Japan's Green Logistics Act and Open-API initiatives, digital adoption is accelerating within the Japan 3PL market. Government funding of USD 88 billion supports platforms for load-matching, common data standards, and CO? tracking. Early adopters of collaborative approaches benefit from tradable credits and enhanced capacity utilization through shared data. Leading firms are launching API-enabled transport management systems, while midsize players join consortium platforms to access digital freight services. Increased data standardization is expected to improve truck load efficiency, partially mitigating the impact of labor regulations.

Chronic Truck-Driver Shortage

Despite pay increases, the new overtime restrictions continue to limit driving hours, as delivery demands escalate. Innovations like automated depot systems and recruitment through sports programs are emerging as potential solutions, although the talent shortage remains a significant challenge to growth.

Mega Trends and Restraints

Carbon-Neutral Mandates and Emissions-Trading Pilots Prompt Shift Toward Green 3PLs

Reshoring and Supply-Chain Resilience Subsidies

Warehouse Land Scarcity and Inflation

Segment Analysis

The demand for warehousing space, which stores and sorts goods, is expanding at a 4.35% CAGR. Key drivers include omnichannel retailers and vaccine distributors seeking temperature control, automated systems, and item-level scanning. Although domestic transportation management dominates in volume, its growth is limited by labor regulations and fuel price volatility. Providers offering integrated transport and storage solutions gain higher market share and longer partnerships.

Investments are focusing on automation technologies such as goods-to-person robots and voice-activated receiving stations. Innovations from companies like Nippon Express, which opened a state-of-the-art warehouse featuring autonomous systems, help mitigate labor shortages and manage rental expenses efficiently.

Major Companies Covered in the Report:

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

SG Holdings Co., Ltd.

LOGISTEED, Ltd.

NYK Line (Including Yusen Logistics)

Mitsui-Soko Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sankyu Inc.

Nichirei Corporation

Marubeni Logistics Corporation

Kokusai Express Co., Ltd.

Toyotsu Logistics Service Co., Ltd.

Senko Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Corporation

Meitetsu Group

DHL Group

SBS Holdings, Inc.

Kuehne+Nagel

Samsung SDS

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Key Government Regulations & Initiatives

4.6 Technological Trends and Automation

4.7 General Trends in Warehousing Market

4.8 Demand from CEP, Last-Mile Delivery and Cold-Chain Segments

4.9 Insights on E-Commerce Business

4.10 Impact of Geopolitical Events on the Market

4.11 Porter's Five Forces



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD Billion)

5.1 By Service

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.3 By Logistics Model

5.4 By Region (Japan)



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzbvul

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.