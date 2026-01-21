Outboard Motors Global Market Report 2026-2031 | Tightening Emission Standards Propel Shift to Four-Stroke and Electric Powertrains in Outboard Motors Market

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outboard Motor - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Outboard Motor Market is expected to grow significantly, with estimates projecting a market size of USD 12.48 billion by 2031, up from USD 9.79 billion in 2026, representing a 4.99% CAGR over 2026-2031. The market's expansion is driven by an increase in post-pandemic boat ownership, sustaining replacement and upgrade cycles, and a surge in demand for innovative, clean-propulsion systems propelled by regulatory incentives and eco-conscious consumers.

Efforts to stabilize supply chains, including vertical integration into aluminum boat production and multisourcing of electronics, are moderating cost volatility. This supports manufacturers’ ability to maintain margins amidst fluctuating input prices. Stricter emissions standards in the U.S. and EU highlight the shift towards advanced four-stroke and electric powertrains, channeling research into low-emission and alternative-fuel solutions. Market segmentation deepens as electric options widen the arena historically dominated by internal combustion engines, dividing the market by performance, price, and environmental attributes.

Market Trends and Insights:

Boom in post-COVID first-time boat ownership: New boat owners from the 2020-2021 era continue to fuel demand as they shift from entry-level to high-horsepower models. With U.S. new-boat sales soaring in 2020, manufacturers target these buyers with bundled packages and financing options, maximizing lifetime customer value.

New boat owners from the 2020-2021 era continue to fuel demand as they shift from entry-level to high-horsepower models. With U.S. new-boat sales soaring in 2020, manufacturers target these buyers with bundled packages and financing options, maximizing lifetime customer value. High-horsepower re-powering: Retrofitting triple or quad 300-plus-hp outboards, like Mercury Marine’s V10 Verado, is becoming popular among offshore operators for better performance without buying new boats, making it a profitable segment.

Retrofitting triple or quad 300-plus-hp outboards, like Mercury Marine’s V10 Verado, is becoming popular among offshore operators for better performance without buying new boats, making it a profitable segment. Regulatory Shifts: Tightening Stage V/EPA SI standards compel small manufacturers to invest in expensive catalytic solutions or risk exiting the market, particularly affecting mid-range engines.

Segment Analysis

Gasoline outboards held a significant 80.74% share in 2025, reflecting their dominance in revenue. As advanced four-strokes and digital-shift systems gain traction, loyalty among specific customer bases remains strong. In contrast, electric propulsion leads power-source growth with a 5.02% CAGR, boosted by mandates and financing programs. By 2025, recreational boating consumed 75.68% of the market, buoyed by increased new-boat sales during the 2020 lockdowns.

Commercial fleets are expanding at a 5.16% CAGR, driven by demand for fuel-efficient models. The government’s investment in modernization and sustainability leads to higher per-unit prices in commercial channels compared to recreational markets.

Geographical Insights

North America accounted for 38.32% of the market share in 2025, with stringent U.S. EPA regulations accelerating the turnover of older models. Asia-Pacific is projected to see the highest regional growth at 5.13% CAGR until 2031, driven by rising incomes and modernization initiatives across several countries.

Europe remains focused on regulation-driven growth, with advanced emissions standards and zero-emission mandates prompting fleet renewal with cutting-edge technology.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Study Assumptions & Market Definition

Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units)) By Power Source

By Application Type

By Thrust Class

By Horse-Power Range

By End-User

By Sales Channel

By Geography Competitive Landscape Strategic Moves

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Brunswick Corp. (Mercury Marine)

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Tohatsu Corp.

Cox Marine

OXE Marine AB

Vision Marine Technologies

Torqeedo GmbH

Minn Kota (MotorGuide)

DEUTZ AG

Hidea Power Machinery

Parsun Power Machine Co. Ltd.

Selva S.p.A.

LEHR LLC

Pure Watercraft

AB Volvo

GARMIN

Navico Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77eu3b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.