The Global Market for Pharmaceutical Glass Vials and Ampoules 2026-2031: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Glass Vials and Ampoules - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical glass vials and ampoules market is anticipated to reach USD 16.89 billion by 2026 from USD 15.85 billion in 2025, with a further projection of USD 23.19 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.55% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Driving this growth are the expanding biologics pipelines, demanding cold-chain logistics for mRNA therapeutics, and global serialization mandates, all of which favor glass over polymer alternatives. Type I borosilicate glass remains the preferred choice due to its unmatched chemical inertia and thermal stability, essential for safeguarding high-value injectables.

The technology landscape is evolving, with ready-to-use (RTU) sterile platforms gaining traction for their ability to minimize contamination risks and reduce production cycle times, thereby bolstering supplier pricing power. Geographic trends include substantial manufacturing investments in Asia-Pacific, while North America maintains a dominant market share influenced by stringent FDA standards. Companies are investing in surface-coating technologies, hydrogen-fired furnaces, and automated visual inspection systems to maintain a competitive edge.

Market Segmentation

The market report includes analysis of different material types, applications, end-users, manufacturing technologies, and geographic insights. Major players include SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, Stevanato Group S.p.A., among others.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

Vaccine Pipeline Boosts Demand : Post-pandemic, vaccine developers are pursuing multi-pathogen programs targeting diseases such as RSV and malaria. Investments like SCHOTT's USD 1.13 billion upgrade emphasize the importance of Type I borosilicate glass to meet growing demands. Regulatory requirements for stability testing from initial phases elevate glass usage, especially in pediatric formulations which necessitate precise dimensional accuracy.

: Post-pandemic, vaccine developers are pursuing multi-pathogen programs targeting diseases such as RSV and malaria. Investments like SCHOTT's USD 1.13 billion upgrade emphasize the importance of Type I borosilicate glass to meet growing demands. Regulatory requirements for stability testing from initial phases elevate glass usage, especially in pediatric formulations which necessitate precise dimensional accuracy. Biologics and Borosilicate : The biologics segment prefers containers with resistance to alkali leaching. FDA guidance supports compatibility testing, promoting Type I borosilicate. Platforms like Stevanato's EZ-fill are favorable for biosimilar launches because they minimize extractables. The risk of product recall underscores the need for reliable glass packaging, preserving borosilicate's premium pricing.

: The biologics segment prefers containers with resistance to alkali leaching. FDA guidance supports compatibility testing, promoting Type I borosilicate. Platforms like Stevanato's EZ-fill are favorable for biosimilar launches because they minimize extractables. The risk of product recall underscores the need for reliable glass packaging, preserving borosilicate's premium pricing. Polymer Vials: Cyclic olefin polymers are capturing market share for use in diagnostic reagents and early-phase biologics due to their break resistance and favorable economics. While FDA hurdles limit polymer use in therapeutics, these containers are becoming more prevalent in lower-risk segments.

Market Dynamics and Drivers:

Sustainability and recyclability regulations have a positive impact on glass use.

New RFID-serialization mandates for ampoules.

Increased fragility recall risks raise the cost of risk mitigation.

In 2025, Type I borosilicate glass captured 64.71% revenue share, driven by regulatory acceptance and stability data. Its dominance is challenged by innovative hybrids with rapid growth driven by evolving gene-therapy applications, as evidenced by SCHOTT's Everic series, which emphasizes particle reduction. Traditional Type II/III soda-lime glass usage declines in favor of premium materials.

Geographic Analysis

North America, holding 38.92% of 2025 revenues, benefits from extensive biologics capacity and stringent FDA protocols. Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing at a 9.02% CAGR with investments in GMP improvements and furnace modernization. Latin America sees a surge from U.S. near-shoring, especially in Mexico, boosted by trade agreements. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, with Gulf nations funding vaccine-related infrastructure, driving demand for glass containers.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION Study Assumptions and Market Definition

Scope of the Study RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET LANDSCAPE Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE) By Material Type

By Application

By End User

By Manufacturing Technology

By Geography COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Market Concentration

Strategic Moves

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

SCHOTT AG

Gerresheimer AG

Stevanato Group S.p.A.

Nipro Corporation

SGD S.A. (SGD Pharma)

Corning Inc.

Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.

Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH

Accu-Glass LLC

APPL Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. Ltd.

Cangzhou Four Star Glass Co. Ltd.

Origin Pharma Packaging Ltd.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Sisecam Cambalkon Sanayi A.S.

Stoelzle Glass Group

Ardagh Group S.A.

Beatson Clark Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzfzrw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.