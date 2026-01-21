High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Research Report 2026: $3.65 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The high power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapons market is experiencing robust growth, with projections estimating an increase from $2.31 billion in 2025 to $2.53 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%. This growth reflects the rising development of HPM generators supporting innovative electronic-disruption weapon concepts and the widespread adoption of directed energy systems for neutralizing adversary communication and radar capabilities. Growth in this sector is fueled by expanding system integration programs, increasing field-testing activities to validate weapon performance, and the development of mobile and fixed deployment units for strategic applications. The market is expected to soar to $3.65 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9.6%.

This upward trajectory is primarily driven by the heightened demand for advanced HPM systems to counter evolving threats such as drone swarms and other electronically dependent adversaries. The rise in investments in power management technologies, operator training, integration of AI-driven targeting, and next-generation compact weaponry suitable for multi-domain operations further catalyzes market growth. Key trends projected in the market's future include increased demand for counter-electronics warfare systems, mobile HPM platforms, and solid-state microwave technologies for enhanced reliability.

Increasing defense budgets play a significant role in market expansion, with nations augmenting military capabilities to contend with rising geopolitical tensions. Notably, in April 2023, Russian military spending grew by 9.2%, reaching roughly $86.4 billion, indicative of global trends in defense expenditure. The escalation of geopolitical tensions, fueled by military confrontations and regional disputes, fosters demand for non-kinetic weapon systems capable of disabling electronic systems without physical destruction.

Leading companies in the HPM DEW market-such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, and Lockheed Martin Corporation-are innovating advanced systems like drone-swarm countermeasures, exemplified by Thales S.A.'s RapidDestroyer system. This system demonstrated the capability to neutralize over 40 drones in British Army trials, underscoring the technological advancements within the sector.

North America was the dominant region in the HPM directed energy weapons market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Challenges such as fluctuating trade relations and tariffs could impact the market, notably affecting production costs and delivery timelines in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The market research report provides comprehensive insights into the HPM directed energy weapons sector, including market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis. This essential resource delivers an in-depth evaluation of current and future industry scenarios, ensuring stakeholders have the data necessary to thrive in the expanding market landscape.

Detailed Sections Within the Report

Market Characteristics: Explains the market, highlights innovative product developments.

Explains the market, highlights innovative product developments. Supply Chain Analysis: Overviews the value chain, raw materials, and supplier analysis.

Overviews the value chain, raw materials, and supplier analysis. Trends and Strategies: Examines technological trends such as AI, automation, and digital transformation, providing strategies for leveraging these advancements.

Examines technological trends such as AI, automation, and digital transformation, providing strategies for leveraging these advancements. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Outlines key regulatory frameworks and investment trends influencing growth.

Outlines key regulatory frameworks and investment trends influencing growth. Market Size and Forecast: Historical and projected growth analysis considering technological and geopolitical factors.

Historical and projected growth analysis considering technological and geopolitical factors. Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Estimates market potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Estimates market potential and strategic growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluates market potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Evaluates market potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit. Segmentation and Regional Analysis: Market breakdown by regions reflecting global realignments in the supply chain.

Market breakdown by regions reflecting global realignments in the supply chain. Competitive Landscape: Describes market competition, shares, leading companies, and key financial deals.

Describes market competition, shares, leading companies, and key financial deals. Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks leading companies based on multiple parameters including market share and innovation.

Report Scope:

Markets by Type: Continuous-Wave and Pulsed-Wave High Power Microwave.

Deployment Modes: Fixed, Mobile, and Portable Systems.

Applications: Community, Radar, and Electronic Device Disruption, among others.

End Users: Army, Navy, Airforce.

Key Companies Covered: Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Radiance Technologies Inc.

Epirus Inc.

Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG

Tata Advanced Systems

Applied Research Associates Inc.

GMKA Defense Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ictjco

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment