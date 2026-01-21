Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market 2026-2031: Revenues to Double by 2031 Reaching USD 2.43 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Data Management Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The point-of-care data management software market promises significant growth, projected to expand from USD 1.12 billion in 2025 to USD 1.27 billion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 2.43 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.79% over 2026-2031. This rapid ascent is driven by health systems' shift toward real-time diagnostics, increased government funding for connectivity, and a growing trend in outcome-based reimbursement.

Central to purchasing decisions are cloud migration, AI-driven analytics, and middleware connectivity. Vendors offering bundled software, services, and cybersecurity are poised to gain market share as hospitals standardize data workflows and home-care programs scale. The market landscape is marked by consolidation among large incumbents and niche innovators, resulting in steady deal activity.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, and Hybrid), End User (Hospitals/Critical Care Units, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics/Outpatient, Home Healthcare, and More), Application (Infectious Disease Devices, Glucose Monitoring, and More), Component (Software Platform, and Services), and Geography. Forecasts are given in terms of USD value.

Innovation in Flexible Connectivity and Interface Solutions

Health systems increasingly demand interoperable middleware linking over 200 point-of-care devices via standardized FHIR R4 APIs. Vendors now treat connectivity as core infrastructure to prevent data silos and enhance clinical decision-making. The advent of 5G and edge-computing nodes reduces latency in cloud-native deployments, allowing operators to harmonize workflows across dispersed sites. The FDA's Digital Health Software Precertification Program enhances connectivity through regulatory review, incentivizing performance monitoring. Buyers focus on middleware depth and future-proof interfaces when awarding contracts.

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure Budgets

Governments allocated USD 200 billion for health infrastructure projects in 2024, targeting digital platforms, including point-of-care data management software. Initiatives like India's National Digital Health Mission and China's Healthy China 2030 prioritize IT modernization, offering opportunities for vendors to adapt to data localization policies. Private-public partnerships often integrate software clauses in tenders, shifting technology from optional to obligatory. New facilities specify analytics suites for value-based care dashboards, aligning software procurement with building schedules and enlarging revenue visibility.

High Deployment and Integration Costs

Comprehensive deployments range from USD 500,000 to USD 2 million per facility, slowing adoption in smaller hospitals with limited IT resources. Legacy system diversity increases interface coding complexity and stretches project timelines. Total ownership costs encompass maintenance, training, and upgrades, affecting payback models in low-volume facilities. Vendors offering modular, cloud-hosted solutions at lower prices can unlock demand, potentially offsetting this drag on CAGR.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed include:

Government Funding Initiatives for POC Testing

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Threats

Segment Analysis

On-premises deployments generated 51.62% of revenue in 2025 due to in-house server preferences, though cloud solutions are witnessing a 15.88% CAGR, driven by advantages such as disaster recovery and elastic storage. A hybrid approach helps balance latency-sensitive functions and cloud-based analytics. Cloud adoption gains momentum with FDA guidance equating validated cloud configurations with local setups.

Hospitals and critical-care units held a 46.15% market share in 2025, supported by emergency department and laboratory demands. Meanwhile, home-health programs grow at a 14.71% CAGR, assisted by Medicare's Hospital-at-Home initiatives and aging populations. Diagnostic centers optimize workloads with auto-verification, and clinics utilize point-of-care data to enhance visit efficiency under capitated plans.

Geography Analysis

North America held a 38.21% share in 2025, driven by NIH and BARDA programs and established EHR penetration. Venture capital and FDA pathways make it ideal for AI module testing, providing early feedback. Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth at a 16.52% CAGR, with comprehensive health digitization investments in China and interoperability mandates in India. Japan supports aging-care pilot programs, while Singapore serves as a regional hub.

