Republican Candidate for Congress Michael Carbonara Reports $1.7 Million Raised to Unseat Career Politician Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Broward County, FL – Broward County Republican Michael Carbonara today announced $1,693,269.42 raised in campaign for Florida’s 25th Congressional District.

"For far too long, Debbie Wasserman Schultz has been a fixture in Washington, and she's done nothing to help working families struggling with inflation, high taxes and needless bureaucracy, while pushing policies that harm Florida families and take away their freedoms. Her approach to government is rooted in Washington bureaucracy and big spending, not in accountability or affordability," said Michael Carbonara. "District 25 deserves a leader who will fight for Florida and restore Floridians’ freedom. I'm in the business of breaking down barriers, solving problems and creating jobs, and I'll do the same for our community in Congress."

The fundraising haul exceeds the $1.6 million in cash on hand Debbie Wasserman Schultz currently has, according to the Federal Elections Commission's most recent report .

Michael Carbonara's war chest is now nearly quadruple the total number any opponents raised in 2024 against Wasserman Schultz .

The campaign's strength is not only visible in the finance reports, but also in its innovative digital strategies. Michael Carbonara, an entrepreneur who built high-tech businesses to solve everyday problems, is rewriting the traditional campaign playbook.

He's leveraging social media as the new campaign grounds to reach voters where they are and engaging in direct conversation with the constituents of Florida's Congressional District 25. Michael Carbonara's successful campaign launch , which has been viewed by more than 9 million people, inspired hundreds of thousands to follow him on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

Through the campaign’s public blockchain wallet , Michael Carbonara invests in bitcoin to grow the campaign's resources and offer voters a real-time view of assets and expenditures.

Michael Carbonara’s innovative approach will undoubtedly outpace the tired talking points pushed by career politician Wasserman Schulz.

A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Michael Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency and fertility care. He is running for Congress to bring accountability, affordability and economic opportunity back to American families.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara resides in South Florida with his wife, who fled communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their two daughters, where he continues to build businesses while preparing to fight for the restoration of freedom that will put America first and make America great.

Paid by Carbonara for Congress