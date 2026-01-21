Military Simulation and Training Research Report 2026: $19.58 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Simulation and Training Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The military simulation and training market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $14.06 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $15.12 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of virtual and constructive training environments, advancements in simulation technology, and the procurement of complex military platforms necessitating advanced simulation systems.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $19.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7%. The driving forces in this forecast period include the expansion of defense modernization programs, the integration of AI and data analytics to enhance simulation realism, and the growing use of immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality. Additionally, there is a notable shift towards cloud-based and distributed simulation architectures, fostering interoperability and joint-force training environments.

Defense expenditure, fueled by escalating security challenges and resulting in a heightened need for effective military training solutions, significantly impacts market growth. For instance, global military spending rose by 6.8% in 2023, reaching $2.44 trillion as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Prominent companies in this market, such as Bohemia Interactive Simulations, have developed innovative solutions like Virtual Battle Space (VBS) to enhance training capabilities. In June 2023, BISim launched VBS4 and VBS Blue IG, offering comprehensive support for military-specific training and mission rehearsal. The latest enhancements include user-friendly interfaces and customizable training modules.

Strategic acquisitions, such as Indra Sistemas S.A.'s acquisition of Global Training Aviation S.L. in February 2024, underscore the industry's consolidation efforts to expand simulation and training offerings across military and civil aviation sectors.

Key players in the military simulation and training market encompass BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, and Thales Group, among others. North America was the largest region in the market in 2025, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others.

Tariffs have introduced challenges, increasing the cost of imported simulation hardware and software, particularly affecting regions like North America and Europe. However, tariffs might also stimulate local production and innovation, enhancing domestic capabilities.

The military simulation and training market research report offers comprehensive market insights, including global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and detailed market segments. It provides a thorough perspective, outlining current trends and future opportunities in the industry.

This market consists of revenues generated through the sale of training-related products and services, including virtual battlefield simulations, mission rehearsal, and flight operations. The market value encapsulates revenues gained from sales within specified geographies, accounting only for goods and services directly traded with end consumers or entities.

The market outlook is adapted to reflect ongoing changes in trade relations and tariffs globally, with updates ensuring the inclusion of revised forecasts and strategic recommendations to navigate the rapidly evolving international landscape.

Scope of the Report:

Types: Live, Virtual, Constructive.

Environments: Synthetic, Gaming.

Technologies: IoT, 5G, Big Data Analytics, AI, Cloud Computing, AR/VR, Digital Twin, and more.

Platforms: Land, Maritime, Airborne.

Applications: Army, Aviation, Naval.

Subsegments include Live exercises, Virtual simulators, and Constructive war games.

Key Companies Mentioned:

BAE Systems PLC

Cubic Corporation

FAAC Incorporated

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BAE Systems PLC

Cubic Corporation

FAAC Incorporated

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall AG

Rockwell Collins Inc.

SAAB AB

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Aechelon Technology Inc.

Antycip Simulation

Barco NV

Bohemia Interactive Simulations

CAE Inc.

DiSTI Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Epic Games Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Intelligent Decisions Inc.

Presagis Canada Inc.

Quantum3D Inc.

Scalable Display Technologies

SimCentric Technologies Pty Ltd.

Unity Technologies

Virtual Heroes Inc.

MAK Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljib52

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment