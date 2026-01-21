Military Vetronics Market Research Report 2026: $6.86 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Vetronics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The military vetronics market has exhibited consistent growth and is projected to expand further, moving from $5.55 billion in 2025 to $5.79 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 4.3%. This upward trajectory is driven by the integration of advanced navigation and communication systems, enhanced target detection through optronics, and the adoption of joint fire support systems, which strengthen battlefield operations. Radar sensor usage has also expanded, improving threat monitoring and vehicle survivability, while modernization efforts of armored fleets drive the demand for upgraded vetronics architectures.

By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $6.86 billion, maintaining a stable CAGR of 4.3%. Key factors for future growth include AI-enabled platforms that enhance autonomy and system interoperability, increased demand for modular architectures for next-gen upgrades, and sensor fusion technologies that improve real-time battlefield awareness. Notably, the rise in unmanned ground vehicles and cyber-secure systems will fortify resilience against electronic warfare threats.

Defense expenditure is a pivotal growth driver, as shown by a 6.8% increase in global military spending from $2.29 trillion in 2022 to $2.44 trillion in 2023, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Growing budgets enable military organizations to invest in cutting-edge vetronics technologies such as advanced sensors and communication systems.

Leading companies in the sector, like Granta Autonomy and Rheinmetall, are enhancing their product offerings to maintain market competitiveness. Granta Autonomy introduced the Hornet XR UAV, suitable for covert operations, at Eurosatory 2024, while Rheinmetall's acquisition of Loc Performance Products aims to strengthen its U.S. market position.

Prominent players in the military vetronics market include General Electric Co, Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Rheinmetall AG among others. In 2025, North America was identified as the largest regional market.

Although global trade relations and tariffs pose challenges, they also incentivize domestic manufacturing and technological innovation. Tariffs have notably affected components like sensors and advanced navigation systems. Nevertheless, the market continues to adapt, exploring local production solutions.

The military vetronics market report provides comprehensive insights, detailing global market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. It highlights trends, opportunities, and strategic guidance for navigating this dynamic industry.

Military vetronics, involving the integration of advanced electronics into military vehicles, is essential for enhancing situational awareness and vehicle functionality across navigation, communications, and weapon systems. The market revenues are primarily derived from the provision and sale of systems like joint fire support and vehicle optronics.

The market analysis spans significant countries including the USA, China, Germany, and India, focusing on regions like Asia-Pacific and North America, which play crucial roles in the development and deployment of vetronics technologies.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Types, Fit, Application, End-User. Subsegments include navigation, communication, power systems, control systems, C4 systems, and display systems.

Types, Fit, Application, End-User. Subsegments include navigation, communication, power systems, control systems, C4 systems, and display systems. Companies Mentioned: Leading industry players such as General Electric Co, Raytheon Company, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall AG, and others.

Leading industry players such as General Electric Co, Raytheon Company, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall AG, and others. Geographical Coverage: Regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, spanning countries including the USA, China, the UK, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

General Electric Co

Raytheon Company

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Cummins Inc.

BAE Systems Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Curtiss-Wright Corp

Cobham Limited

Safran SA

Thales SA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica SPA

Oshkosh Defense LLC

KVH Industries Inc.

C4 Advanced Tactical Systems LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4up19

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment