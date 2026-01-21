Netherlands Freight and Logistics Market Report 2026-2031 | Integrated Logistics Services Gain Momentum Amidst Regulatory Complexity

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Freight and Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands freight and logistics market is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating an expansion from USD 53.62 billion in 2025 to USD 68.52 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% between 2026 and 2031. This growth trajectory is anchored by the nation's strategic position as Europe's main entry point, supported by the advanced capacities of Rotterdam Port and Schiphol Airport.

The integration of Rotterdam's container handling, with a capacity of 15.3 million TEUs, supports the multimodal connectivity essential for efficient logistics operations. Inland waterways play a pivotal role by managing 35% of the freight tonnage, paired with road transport which, despite labor challenges and congestion, remains crucial for last-mile deliveries.

The surge in cross-border e-commerce from Asian webshops significantly impacts courier, express, and parcel (CEP) volumes, with a noticeable 34.4% increase in international parcel flows in the third quarter of 2024. This growth has fueled automation investments by key players like PostNL, which seeks to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Trends and Insights

The e-commerce boom has ignited innovations in logistics strategies, as seen in the large-scale adoption of automated lockers by PostNL. Retailers like Albert Heijn are also optimizing delivery efficiencies through programs aimed at reducing van travel distances, demonstrating a shift towards more sustainable delivery models.

Rotterdam is undergoing a EUR 1 billion expansion with Maasvlakte II, designed to increase container throughput and enhance hinterland connectivity. Investments like MSC's in the Barge Center Waalhaven emphasize the port's commitment to reducing road congestion through better barge transport facilities.

Challenges and Opportunities

The logistics sector faces a critical driver shortage, exacerbated by an aging workforce, raising costs and increasing the dependency on subcontractors. Nevertheless, automation technologies by companies like Vanderlande are mitigating some of these labor shortages by enhancing operational productivity.

Sector Highlights

The manufacturing sector held 32.38% of the market share in 2025, driven by industries such as chemicals and semiconductors. As cross-border e-commerce gains momentum, sectors like retail are expected to register a 4.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. The demand for just-in-time delivery services is fueling growth in near-shoring strategies for agile providers.

The dominant freight transport sector continues to harness Rotterdam and Schiphol's logistic strengths, while CEP services are projected to witness the highest growth rate at 4.68% CAGR owing to the rise of time-sensitive shipments.

Segment Analysis and Key Players

The market is segmented by logistics functions and end-user industries, comprising leaders like A.P. Moller - Maersk, DHL Group, and FedEx. Their strategic investments in digital customs platforms are set to differentiate full-service providers in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

