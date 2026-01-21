Global Carpet and Rugs Market Forecast to Reach USD 61.77 Billion by 2031 | Tufted Carpets Dominate Market Share with Cost-Efficiency and Production Speed

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpet and Rugs - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Carpet and Rugs Market was valued at USD 46.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 49.02 billion in 2026 to reach USD 61.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

Despite the rising competition from hard-surface flooring, the market continues to expand, driven by elements like resilient residential spending, e-commerce acceleration, and commercial refurbishment activities. The Asia-Pacific region experiences rapid urbanization, driving product innovation and investments toward sustainable materials and premium offerings.

Vertically integrated players use in-house yarn production and omnichannel distribution to stabilize margins against volatile petroleum costs. Smaller brands are finding success by focusing on niche aesthetics and direct-to-consumer models. Regulatory changes that promote circular design and extend producer responsibility are raising compliance challenges but are also sparking industry innovation towards low-carbon manufacturing and recycling strategies.

Rising Demand for Home Decor and Interior Design

Consumers are treating home spaces as lifestyle showpieces, fueling demand for bold colors, digital prints, and bespoke designs. The residential segment showcases a 5.87% CAGR, with suppliers increasing on-demand manufacturing to meet these personalized style preferences without escalating inventory costs.

Growing Demand for Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Products

Environmental scrutiny now extends across the entire lifecycle, prompting brands using recycled or bio-based materials, and lower emission processes to gain favor among younger consumers. Interface capitalizes on this demand through its Carbon Neutral Floors initiative.

LVT and SPC Cannibalization in Retail and Education Fit-outs

The preference for luxury vinyl tile and stone plastic composite floors rises due to their aesthetic appeal and low maintenance costs. Their popularity in high-traffic areas is limiting carpet specifications to uses requiring acoustic solutions and comfort.

The report also delves into:

Online Retail Channel Expansion

Government Initiatives and Trade Policies

Crude-Oil Price Fluctuations Affecting Feedstock Costs

Segment Analysis

The tufted carpet segment captured 67.62% of the market share in 2025, highlighting cost-efficiency and speed of production. Advances in machinery support elaborate designs, while woven options balance durability for uses like hospitality lobbies. Hand-knotted rugs, though less in volume, are gaining at a 5.28% CAGR due to their artisan craftsmanship appeal.

Manufacturers are adopting recycled PET and solution-dyed nylon to lower emissions, while digital printing allows for high-definition aesthetics across product lines. These innovations help maintain the market's broad product range from value to luxury.

Geographic Insights

North America led with a 31.55% market share in 2025, thanks to high per-capita consumption and strong residential replacement cycles. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a notable 7.06% CAGR through 2031, driven by increased urbanization and rising incomes, particularly in China and India.

Europe fosters value through strict eco-design regulations driving the industry towards sustainable solutions. South America and the Middle East also contribute to market dynamics through burgeoning hospitality and luxury projects.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Pricing Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.3 By End-Use

5.4 By Geography



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.5 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Beaulieu International Group

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co.

Milliken & Company

Victoria PLC

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd.

The Dixie Group, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Balta Group

Ruggable, LLC

Jaipur Rugs Co.

Couristan, Inc.

Engineered Floors LLC

Forbo Flooring Systems

IKEA Group (Carpet Category)

RugVista AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rl9ds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.