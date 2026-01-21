RightBRIDGE Launches RightBRIDGE Annuity Book Management, a Revolutionary System for Annuity Life Cycle Management

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalROCK®, a leading fintech innovator, today announced the launch of RightBRIDGE® Annuity Book Management. The system has already been implemented by one of the largest independent broker dealers in the industry. With so many firms struggling to manage their accumulated annuity book, the RightBRIDGE Annuity Book Management system stands to make a big impact. RightBRIDGE Annuity Book Management helps firms understand where their book of annuity business stands from both a risk and opportunity standpoint.

Annuity Book Management uses the RightBRIDGE engine to systematically review a financial services firm’s entire annuity book of business. The system identifies specific policies and flags opportunities that may need review. The flags are configurable rules that address compliance and suitability concerns as well as annuity business opportunities.

Many firms have mountains of annuity policy data available to them but lack the ability to sort, filter, and manage this data in a way that leads to meaningful action. The RightBRIDGE Annuity Book Management system was designed so that businesspeople, and not just data scientists, can harness their annuity policy information to better serve their customers.

Some of the unique value that RightBRIDGE Annuity Book Management can bring to financial services firms includes:

A single system to manage all policies

Automated analysis for opportunity and risk identification

A library of Policy Review Opportunities

Clear prioritization of actionable items

Alignment across producers, offices, regions, and home office





John Hyde, President of CapitalROCK, shared:

"At CapitalROCK, a founding principle is empowering financial professionals and back-office staff with cutting-edge technology that makes their work easier, faster, and more precise. We think that the Annuity Book Management system is in keeping with that tradition. We have a long history of taking large unwieldy data sets and helping our customers make sense of it all. In today’s risk environment, it’s gotten to the point where having a big block of annuities and doing nothing with it is a risk that firms just can’t take.”



The library of Policy Review Opportunities is configurable for each firm. This allows firms to identify the annuity characteristics that are most pressing for their business. Popular Policy Review Opportunities include things like Annuities with Unused Benefits, Account Values Greater than the Benefit Base, Variable Annuities Allocated to Fixed Only Accounts, Low Yield Annuities that are out of Surrender, as well as many others.

Discover how RightBRIDGE Annuity Book Management can revolutionize your annuity business by requesting a demo at capitalrock.com/request-demo.

About CapitalROCK

CapitalROCK is the creator of the RightBRIDGE suite of systems. RightBRIDGE is a robust platform designed to help financial services companies drive compliance and operational efficiency. Built on a foundation of compliance and regulatory expertise, RightBRIDGE offers product validation, selection, and needs-based customer analytics to help firms document critical compliance processes. RightBRIDGE leverages multiple types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) including rule-based systems, LLMs and machine learning to further enhance decision-making, streamline operations and document the process. The RightBRIDGE system allows firms to select the modules and technology that fit their needs. RightBRIDGE empowers financial professionals with robust business intelligence and data analytics tools, supporting both regulatory requirements and operational goals.

Media Contact:

Connor Thomas

cthomas@capitalrock.com

804-495-3644