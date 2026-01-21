Seed Additives Market Size to Worth USD 12.29 billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Advanced Seed Treatments

Ottawa, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed additives market size stood at USD 6.25 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 6.69 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 12.29 billion by 2035, as reported by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of seed coatings, pelleting, and treatment solutions that enhance germination rates, nutrient uptake, and resistance to pests and diseases, ultimately leading to improved yields. The market also observes growth due to higher demand for crop yields of good quality and quantity to fuel the demand of the growing population.

Why This Market Matters Now

The seed additives market is entering a high-growth phase as farmers and agribusinesses worldwide prioritize higher yields, early crop vigor, reduced chemical usage, and regulatory-compliant sustainability solutions. Advanced seed coatings, biological treatments, and AI-enabled formulation technologies are transforming seed performance across cereals, grains, oilseeds, and vegetables. These trends position seed additives as a critical input category for global food security and precision agriculture strategies.

Key Highlights of the Seed Additives Market

By region, North America led the seed additives market with largest share of 35% in 2025, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the polymers segment led the seed additives market in 2025, whereas the active ingredients segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By crop type, the cereals and grains segment led the seed additives market in 2025, whereas the vegetable segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment dominated the seed additives market in 2025, whereas the online retailing segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

“Seed additives are no longer auxiliary inputs, they are becoming core performance enhancers in modern agriculture. Sustainability-driven formulations and AI-optimized coatings are redefining how seeds are protected, nourished, and commercialized,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB

Higher Demand for Quality Yields and Sustainability Fueling the Growth of the Seed Additives Industry

The seed additives market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for higher crop yields, sustainable farming, and technological advancements, fueling the growth of the market. The seed additives market encompasses a variety of seed coatings made from various ingredients as well as biodegradable materials, which also help to fuel the growth of the market. Such protective coatings help to enhance the yield production, enhance its quality, and also help in early crop development to satisfy the needs of the growing population. Technological advancements helpful to improve the formulation of seed additives to keep them protected from pests and diseases also help to propel the market’s growth.

Technological Advancements Helpful to Fuel the Growth of the Seed Additives Industry

Technological advancements and higher research and development, along with advanced formulation of seed additives, help to enhance the yield quantity and its quality, which is helpful for the growth of the seed additives market. Technological advancements also help to manage the controlled release of nutrients, improved seed handling, and lower environmentally damaging activities, which are helpful for the growth of the market. Seed additives, including polymers, bioactive compounds, and beneficial microorganisms, help to protect seeds and elevate their quality, further fueling the market’s growth.

Impact of AI in the Seed Additives Market

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into the seed additives market to improve formulation efficacy, application precision, and performance consistency across treated seeds used in row crops, cereals, oilseeds, and horticulture. Machine learning models analyze large datasets covering seed genetics, coating uniformity, polymer behavior, micronutrient availability, and biological activity to optimize combinations of binders, colorants, nutrients, inoculants, and protective agents for specific crop and soil conditions.

In product development, AI accelerates screening of biological seed additives such as microbial inoculants and biostimulants by predicting survival rates, compatibility with chemical treatments, and field-level performance variability, reducing dependence on multi-season trial cycles. During manufacturing and application, AI-enabled vision and sensor systems are used to monitor coating thickness, adhesion quality, and dust-off levels in real time, ensuring consistent delivery of active ingredients and compliance with handling standards.

AI is also applied in predictive performance modeling, where agronomic data, weather patterns, and soil profiles are integrated to estimate emergence rates and early vigor outcomes under different planting conditions. From a regulatory and environmental perspective, AI supports risk assessment and compliance documentation by mapping formulation components and exposure scenarios against guidance frameworks referenced by the Food and Agriculture Organization and regulatory oversight applied by agencies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Overall, AI functions as a formulation optimization and stewardship tool in the seed additives market, enabling suppliers to enhance treatment reliability, reduce material waste, and support sustainable seed protection practices while meeting regulatory and performance expectations.

Recent Development in the Seed Additives Market

In September 2025, Ashland announced the global launch of their new product, Agrimer Eco-Coat, a seed coating polymer that helps to enhance performance and sustainability in the agrochemical industry.

In December 2025, Elmentoz Research Pvt. Ltd., a deep-tech biotechnology company specializing in precision animal health nutrition and smart feed solutions, successfully closed its inaugural seed funding round. The company raised $4.5 million from a group of angel investors in India and Norway.

New Trends of the Seed Additives Market

Higher demand for sustainable options, leading farmers to use products made from sustainable options, such as water-based seed additive solutions, helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Functional additives enabling precise nutrient application, reducing waste and costs, and aligning with precision agriculture and resource conservation also help to fuel the growth of the seed additives market.

AI and automation are helpful for digital tracking and keeping tabs on complete information of the product used to enhance yields, which is another major factor for the growth of the seed additives market.



Product Survey of the Seed Additives Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or User Segments Representative Brands or Product Types Seed Treatment Polymers Coating materials that improve adhesion of actives, dust reduction, and seed flowability Film-forming polymers, color-coated polymers Commercial seed processors, seed treatment facilities Seed coating polymer systems Biological Seed Treatments Living microorganisms applied to seeds to enhance early growth and stress tolerance Beneficial bacteria, fungal inoculants Row crop seeds, horticultural seeds Microbial seed inoculants Nutrient Seed Treatments Micronutrients applied at seeding stage to support early plant development Zinc, manganese, boron formulations Field crops, cereals, oilseeds Nutrient-enriched seed coatings Seed Protection Additives Chemical or biological agents protecting seeds from pests and diseases Fungicides, insecticides, bio-protectants Commercial agriculture seeds Protective seed treatment actives Seed Enhancers Additives that stimulate germination and seedling vigor Growth stimulants, metabolic activators Hybrid seeds, high-value crops Seed vigor enhancement products Colorants and Dyes Pigments used for seed identification and regulatory compliance Organic and inorganic seed dyes Certified and treated seeds Seed coloration additives Adjuvants for Seed Treatments Improve uniformity and effectiveness of seed-applied formulations Surfactants, spreaders, wetting agents Seed treatment formulation manufacturers Seed treatment adjuvant systems Moisture Management Additives Control moisture uptake and reduce clumping during storage and handling Hygroscopic control agents Seed storage and logistics operations Moisture-control seed additives Dust Control Agents Reduce dust-off during planting to improve safety and regulatory compliance Anti-drift and binding agents Mechanized planting operations Dust-reduction seed coatings Multi-Component Seed Treatment Systems Integrated systems combining protection, nutrition, and enhancement Polymer-nutrient-biological blends Industrial seed companies Complete seed treatment packages



Seed Additives Market Dynamics

Demand for Organic, High-Yield Crops, Fueling Seed Additive Demand



Higher demand for yields in high quality and quantity to feed the growing population is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Hence, it further leads to higher demand for seed additives to keep the crops protected from pests and diseases. Higher demand for organic produce, leading to high demand for chemical-free and sustainable seed additives, also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Technological advancements are helpful to improve the seed additive formulation to enhance the crop quality and productivity and also help to fuel the growth of the seed additives industry.

Regulatory Hurdles Impacting the Growth of the Market

Stringent rules and regulations are observed for seed additives, especially with active ingredients, which are subject to rigorous testing, which may slow the growth of the market. Such tests are performed to test toxicity and environmental impact by regulatory bodies such as the EPA and EFSA. Divergent policies and approval processes of different countries also hamper the growth of the seed additives market.

Higher Demand for Maintaining Sustainability is Helpful for the Growth of the Market

Higher demand for maintaining sustainability and usage of sustainable products is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. It helps to improve the product yields, improve their quality, and lower the usage of chemical products, further fueling the growth of the market. Improved water efficiency in the form of biologicals such as microbes and fungi, nutrient enhancers, and polymers in various forms also helps to fuel the growth of the seed additives market.

Seed Additives Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Seed Additives Market in 2025

North America led the seed additives market in 2025, due to higher demand for crop yields, the growing population, and the availability of technological advancements helpful to enhance the crop quality and its protection, along with a focus on maintaining sustainability. These are some of the major reasons for the growth of the market.

Lately, farmers and agribusinesses have focused on maintaining sustainability and opting for sustainable solutions, which further helps to fuel the growth of the market. The US has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to its higher contribution to maintaining sustainable farming, adopting eco-friendly additive solutions, and raising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of seed additives.

Asia Pacific is Observed to be the Fastest-growing Region in the Foreseen Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to government supportive policies in the region promoting the use of seed additives among farmers and agribusinesses, fueling the growth of the seed additives market. The region also has a major contribution in organic farming that helps to manage the stability of the farming industry along with the world economy, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Higher usage of biodegradable seed coatings in the region is also a major factor for the growth of the market. India has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher adoption of advanced seed treatment solutions, fueling the growth of the market.

Europe is observed to have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to higher demand for disease- and pest-resistant crops with protective coating, which is helpful for the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to the growing farming culture in the region. leading to higher demand for seed additives to add a protective layer over them. Advancements in seed additive formulation are helpful to improve the crop quality and quantity, also helping to fuel the market’s growth in the region.

Trade Analysis for the Seed Additives Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Seed coating and seed treatment additives , including polymers, binders, colourants, protectants, and performance enhancers applied to seeds, are commonly incorporated into treated seed shipments ; while seed additives themselves lack a standalone HS code, treated seeds are often classified under seed quality codes such as HS 12074010 for specific seed quality categories.

, including polymers, binders, colourants, protectants, and performance enhancers applied to seeds, are commonly incorporated into ; while seed additives themselves lack a standalone HS code, treated seeds are often classified under seed quality codes such as HS 12074010 for specific seed quality categories. Biological seed additives and inoculants , including microbial seed enhancers and symbiotic inoculants that improve germination and nutrient uptake, are typically traded as part of agricultural input preparations often declared under HS 3101 to HS 3105 depending on composition, or bundled with seed shipments under seed quality headings.

, including microbial seed enhancers and symbiotic inoculants that improve germination and nutrient uptake, are typically traded as part of agricultural input preparations often declared under HS 3101 to HS 3105 depending on composition, or bundled with seed shipments under seed quality headings. Chemical seed protectants and fungicidal/ pesticidal treatment compounds used as seed coatings to guard against soil pathogens and pests are usually classified under HS 3808 (insecticides, fungicides, herbicides) when traded as active ingredients before formulation.

used as seed coatings to guard against soil pathogens and pests are usually classified under HS 3808 (insecticides, fungicides, herbicides) when traded as active ingredients before formulation. Carrier materials and formulation additives that form the physical matrix for coatings and seed treatments are often classified under HS 3809 (finishing agents, put up for retail sale) or HS 2106 (food or animal feed preparations) depending on end use and formulation.

that form the physical matrix for coatings and seed treatments are often classified under HS 3809 (finishing agents, put up for retail sale) or HS 2106 (food or animal feed preparations) depending on end use and formulation. Treated seeds with additives applied for sowing including oilseeds, cereals, and vegetable seeds are declared under their respective HS codes such as HS 12093000 or other seed quality subheadings; these shipments implicitly include the additives as part of the finished treated seed product.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

United States : Major exporter of treated seed products and associated seed additive technologies driven by advanced seed technology industry and broad seed genetics base.

: Major exporter of treated seed products and associated seed additive technologies driven by advanced seed technology industry and broad seed genetics base. Netherlands : Key exporter of treated vegetable seeds and seed treatment additives supported by integrated seed and coating innovation clusters.

: Key exporter of treated vegetable seeds and seed treatment additives supported by integrated seed and coating innovation clusters. Germany : Exporter of seed treatment chemistry and additive solutions aligned with strong agricultural chemical manufacturing.

: Exporter of seed treatment chemistry and additive solutions aligned with strong agricultural chemical manufacturing. China: Exporter of bulk carrier materials and coating additives used in seed treatment processes.

Top Importers (Demand Centres)

European Union : Large importer of treated seeds and seed additive technologies for cereals, oilseeds, and vegetables due to diverse high-value cropping systems.

: Large importer of treated seeds and seed additive technologies for cereals, oilseeds, and vegetables due to diverse high-value cropping systems. India : Significant importer of treated seed packs and seed additives for pulses and cereals to support yield intensive cropping.

: Significant importer of treated seed packs and seed additives for pulses and cereals to support yield intensive cropping. Brazil : Importer of treated and coated seeds for soy, maize, and sugarcane with associated additive technologies.

: Importer of treated and coated seeds for soy, maize, and sugarcane with associated additive technologies. Canada: Imports seed treatment formulations and microbial inoculants to support canola, wheat, and pulse production.

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Bulk seed additives (untreated) and coating materials are shipped via containerized sea freight to seed treatment facilities.

Treated seeds with additives applied are transported in sealed, moisture-controlled containers to preserve viability.

High-value biological inoculants often require cold-chain logistics and expedited air freight.

Importers distribute treated seeds directly to growers or to local seed distributors with compliance labeling.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Increased adoption of seed treatment technologies to enhance germination, vigor, and stress resilience drives demand for seed additives.

Regulatory emphasis on reducing pesticide use encourages biological and environmentally friendly seed additive solutions.

Expansion of high-value vegetable and specialty crop markets supports importation of treated seeds with advanced additives.

Cost competitiveness of bulk carrier materials influences sourcing from major chemical and seed additive hubs.

Seasonal planting cycles and varietal demand shape trade volumes and timing of shipments.



Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations

Seed additives and treated seeds must comply with agricultural input regulations, pesticide registration requirements, and biosafety standards in importing countries.

Documentation covering active ingredient content, safety data, and application purpose is typically required for import clearance.

Restrictions on certain chemical seed treatments in some regions affect formulation choice and trade patterns.

Phytosanitary certification for seed shipments often includes verification of treatment and additive use.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

National seed research and certification programs influence adoption of innovative seed additive technologies.

Sustainable agriculture policies promote environmentally compatible seed treatment additives.

Trade facilitation agreements and customs harmonization measures affect cross-border movement of treated seeds and associated additives.



Seed Additives Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 7% Market Size in 2026 USD 6.69 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 7.16 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 8.77 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 12.29 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Seed Additives Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The polymers segment dominated the seed additives market in 2025, as the segment comprises special formulations applied to seeds. It helps in their elevated handling, uniformity, protection from pests and diseases, and easy planting. The segment also plays a crucial role as an active ingredient carrier, including fungicides, nutrients, and growth promoters, along with improving the physical properties of the seed. The segment also pays attention to maintaining sustainability in the form of higher adoption of polymer-based and water-based biodegradable solutions, further fueling the growth of the market. Hence, such factors altogether help to fuel the growth of the market.

The active ingredients segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as they help to keep the yields protected from different types of pests and diseases. It helps to enhance the crop yields, which is helpful for the growth of the market. Higher demand for bio-based active ingredients and advanced formulations to maintain sustainability and manage carbon footprint is another major factor helpful for the growth of the seed additives market in the foreseeable period. Hence, such factors altogether help to fuel the growth of the market.

Crop Type Analysis

The cereals and grains segment led the seed additives market in 2025, due to higher demand for agrochemical additives. Such additives are essential to maintain the quality of the crop and also help to improve the quantity of production, which is helpful for the growth of the market. Such additives also help to keep the crop protected from various pests and diseases that may damage the yield. They also help the crops to absorb nutrients and provide better yields, propelling the growth of the market. Hence, they are highly demanded in developed and developing nations to fulfill the demands for better crops.

The vegetable segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to higher usage of biopesticides, which are helpful to keep the vegetable seeds protected from different types of pests and diseases. It further helps to fulfill the increasing demands for healthy living and eating of health-conscious consumers lately. Higher demand for chemical-free options is another major factor for the growth of the market. The market also observes growth in the foreseen period due to higher demand for consumer preferences for vegetarian and healthier options.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The B2B segment dominated the seed additives market in 2025, due to input from large agricultural companies such as seed producers and distributors. They are the primary purchasers who purchase seeds in bulk with specialized coatings to enhance the performance of seeds and improve their performance, which is helpful for the growth of the market. The segment also focuses on long-term contracts, customized solutions, and efficient supply chains that are tailored for high-volume requirements. The segment also aids effective downstream packaging, branding, and distribution for seed companies.

The online retailing segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to rising demand for shopping from online platforms, due to the ease provided by the platform, which is fueling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to a huge product portfolio of online platforms, allowing consumers to shop from a variety of seed additives made from various ingredients. One can also shop for sustainable and eco-friendly options from online platforms, further fueling the growth of the market.

Top Companies of the Seed Additives Market

Incotec Group B.V.

Chemtura Corporation

Chroma Tech Incorporated

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science

Precision Laboratories

Clariant



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Polymers

Pellets

Colorants

Minerals/Pumice

Active Ingredients

Other Additives

By Crop Type

Oilseed & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others



By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Independent Small Groceries

Online Retailing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

